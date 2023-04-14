Federal Prosecutor No. 3 of Córdoba, Carlos María Casas Nóblega, concluded the preparatory criminal investigation and brought the case of the Villa Belgrano neighborhood financiers that operated northwest of the provincial capital.

The instructor formalized the requirement against the two partners of the main office, Martín Azar (45) and Diego Sebastian Sanchez (Four. Five); as well as against the parents of the first, the former provincial chamber member Miguel “Mili” Ángel Azar (71) and the former official of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (Afip) María Isabel Valoni (65); Martin’s ex-wife Agustina Cherro De Miguel (31) and Sánchez’s ex-wife, Melina Marisa Manelli (45). The employee María del Milagro Martínez (41) and the operators Jorge Mario Novaro (44) and Nicolás “Chino” Ferrer Juárez (45) are also summoned to the oral and public debate.

Casas Nóblega understands that, with different degrees of responsibility, they must answer for the alleged crimes of illicit association (the first two as bosses and the other seven as members), unauthorized financial intermediation, money laundering of alleged criminal origin, among other reproaches legal. The indictment analyzes activities such as discounting checks, buying and selling foreign currency, possibly illegal money transfers through “cable” operations (abroad), with compensation using accounts abroad.

Martín Azar is also saddled with possession of a weapon of war and concealment of contraband.

In addition to the activities in the offices of the Vistalba Mall complex, at Padre Simón Laplace 5.442, in the Villa Belgrano neighborhood, a branch was also opened in the Fader Office complex, located on the 2nd floor of Fernando Fader 3606, Cerro de las Rosas neighborhood , where similar financial and exchange operations were carried out.

The charge against Martín Azar for possession of a weapon of war is due to the discovery in his house 7 of the “Pueblo Alto” ​​housing, at 4979 Tycho Brahe street, Villa Belgrano neighborhood.

There, the Justice seized a Colt Defense Hartford CAn M4 carbine, caliber 5.56 mm, of US origin, with 887 223 caliber ammunition and two chargers. Another 10 firearms were also stored. The curious thing is that the carbine had not gone through Customs and Azar did not have the required carrying permits.

In addition, both Martín Azar and Sánchez are awarded the purchase of high-end vehicles that, due to their value, they could not justify based on their tax situation (monotributista) or the supposed level of income they had.

The case broke out when On February 13, 2020, the then federal prosecutor Gustavo Vidal Lazcano launched a series of raids Parallels at the headquarters of financial companies and the homes of those involved. The prosecutor had been following the movements of this group of people who coincided with activities that were supposedly intended to circumvent the stocks and monetary restrictions and exchange rates arranged by the national authorities.

Since the beginning of the case, most of the defendants have been detained. Subsequently, on bail, each of the authors were gradually released. Some went to house arrest and some were released.

The most committed was Martín Azar who, until last month, was deprived of his liberty.

