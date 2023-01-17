Recently, Gucci released a new advertising image for the classic handbag Jackie 1961.

The blockbuster was shot by Glen Luchford and Dakota Johnson was invited to shoot.

Gucci’s lens freezes many of Damei’s daily moments.

Jackie 1961 is fashionable and versatile through different scenes such as sports and fitness, dating, street walks, and parties.

This bag, which was born in 1961, should be familiar to everyone. Jackie handbags have attracted the attention of countless stars and fashion Icons since the day it was launched.

The prototype of Jackie 1961 is the handbag Fifties Constance launched by Gucci in 1958. Because the former first lady of the United States Jacqueline Kennedy often carried it on various occasions, the media jokingly called this handbag “The Jackie Bag”.

Unexpectedly, Tom Ford, the former creative director of Gucci, really listened to the media and renamed the bag Jackie Bag to commemorate Jacqueline Kennedy.

In 2020, Alessandro Michele, the former creative director of Gucci, awakened it in the Gucci 2020 autumn and winter series, bringing the new Jackie 1961, making this classic handbag with a halo of tribute once again popular. In the following years, Gucci constantly adjusted and changed Jackie’s style, almost making it look different every year.

GUCCI FALL 2020 READY-TO-WEAR

For brands, bags occupy a very important sales position in the product matrix. In order to enhance the competitiveness of this category and achieve profitability, luxury brands must stick to“Classic models stand evergreen, and seasonal models are constantly creative”strategic direction.

Therefore, the Gucci family is not the only one who likes replicas. The popular LV Noé Bucket Bag, Fendi Baguette and other styles are all replicas of classic models.

LV Noé Bucket Bag

Fendi Baguette

Compared with seasonal models, what are the advantages of classic replica handbags in terms of sales conversion and competitiveness?

first,Comes with retro texture and conforms to the current fashion trend。

It is not difficult to find that the momentum of the retro wave is still very strong in the past two years. Major luxury brands are constantly looking for inspiration from historical trajectories, and they bring a lot of fashion styles with retro elements to the show.

Dior reproduced the classical pannier elements in the 2023 spring and summer show, combining the pannier with a black lace dress, and recreating the luxury of the mid-18th century with a modern skirt design.

In the Tom Ford 2023 spring and summer series, the models are perming the fashionable afro hair in the 1970s, wearing neon sequin skirts, and recalling the glorious and dazzling era with a set of retro styles.

In film and television dramas, the retro style can also break through the encirclement among the modern styles, and become the object that everyone is vying to imitate.

Some time ago, the popular drama “The Wind Blows Pinellia”, Xu Banxia’s retro outfits are full of nostalgia, coupled with the rendering of Hong Kong-style texture and rich colors, he just interpreted the “period drama” into a “period fashion show”, The imitation show of “Xu Banxia Wearing the Same Style” can be seen on all major platforms.

The wave of retro abroad is also intensifying. In the movie “The Gucci Family”, every set of Lady Gaga’s retro clothing is impressive.

For example, in this Queen’s look, Lady Gaga is wearing a mink fur coat with a classic Gucci Monogram dress inside. The overall shape is full of retro feeling. The handbag is Jackie 1961, which fits the style of that era.

This is another advantage of replica handbags over seasonal models:Comes with a sense of story and imprint of the times。

There are stories behind many replica series handbags that are worth interpreting. In addition to the familiar Lady Dior, which is closely related to Princess Diana; the Hermès Kelly Bag named after Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, there are many more in the “replica circle”. A player with background.

For example, Mrs. Kennedy, Carolyn Bessette and the Prada Carolyn on her body. As the most well-worn fashion icon of the Kennedy family, Carolyn Bessette’s style in the 1990s is quite fashionable now.

Among the many design brands in the 1990s, Carolyn especially favored Prada, and often wore Prada’s total look to go out on the street. Therefore, Prada named the classic bag she often carried as Prada Carolyn.

This handbag was reborn in the spring and summer of 2022, and was named Re-Edition 1995 by Prada, becoming a popular bag nowadays. In order to remind everyone that this is a re-engraved design from 1995, Prada has a small “Re-edition 1995” tag for each handbag.

The charm of this kind of handbag with its own resume is also beyond the reach of seasonal new models. At this moment, it is not just a handbag, but more like a retrospective and continuation of the brand spirit.

At last,Classic replica handbags can achieve mutual success with brands。

Handbags are the “cash cows” of luxury brands. Many consumers know a luxury brand mainly through handbags.

The replica handbags, such as Dior saddle bag, Fendi baguette bag, LV pillow bag, etc., which have caused global consumers to rush to buy, have been written into the company’s financial report because of their significant help in improving performance, and are regarded as a sharp weapon for attracting money.

It has to be said that these replica bags are so famous that even without obvious Logo and Monogram, you can recognize which brand it comes from.

Therefore, major luxury brands spare no effort to promote replica handbags on social media, in order not to be forgotten, but also expect replica bags to create another performance myth.

LV Speedy

Generally speaking, the replica bag represents a kind of inheritance and innovation. It is not a simple copy and paste of classic bags, but on the basis of retaining the core elements, it modernizes the historical design and creates a familiar and fresh single bag. Taste.

For you, which one is more attractive, a fresh seasonal handbag or a replica handbag with historical memory?