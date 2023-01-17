© Reuters. Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index closes basically flat, Chinese securities companies, Apple concept stocks rise AAC rises more than 11%



Investing.com – On Monday (16th), the Hong Kong stock market consolidated above the flat line in the morning market, but fell back in the afternoon and once turned down. The Hang Seng Index finally closed flat, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell more than 1%.

At the same time, the turnover of the Hang Seng Index today was 140.770 billion, which was 133.011 billion in the previous trading day; the net sale of southbound funds was 845 million yuan, and the net inflow was 1.64 billion yuan.

As of market close:

Up 0.04%, to 21746.72 points;

fell 0.25% to 21,728.0 points;

fell 1.06% to 4506.72 points;

It fell 0.55% to 7350.34 points.

Pharmaceutical stocks rose, Via Bio (HK:) rose 14.97%, Asymchem (HK:) rose 16.77%, WuXi AppTec (HK:) rose 6.46%, Zai Lab (HK:) rose 8.84%.

China-funded brokerage stocks generally rose, CICC (HK:) rose 4.61%, CITIC Securities (HK:) rose 4.88%, GF Securities (HK:) rose 7.50%, Orient Securities (HK:) rose 5.82%, CITIC Construction Securities (HK: ) rose 6.18%.

After the close on January 13, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Administrative Measures for Securities Brokerage Business“, which stipulates that the commissions charged by brokerage firms should not be significantly lower than the service costs of securities brokerage services, and terms such as “zero commission” and “free” should not be used for publicity.

Apple concept stocks rose, AAC Technology (HK:) rose 11.36%, Sunny Optical Technology (HK:) rose 4.03%, and Cowell Electronics (HK:) rose 7.35%.

TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the high-end iPhone 15 models will use a solid-state button design, and the number of vibration modules for each iPhone will increase from one to three. Therefore, the related supplier AAC Technologies will become an important beneficiary.

Most technology stocks fell, Alibaba (HK:) (NYSE:) rose 0.62%, Tencent Holdings (HK:) (OTC:) fell 0.32%, Jingdong Group (HK:) (NASDAQ:) fell 1.77%, Meituan ( HK:) fell 3.27%.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan