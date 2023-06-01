Home » Valentini Cavaliere del Lavoro for his wines, great joy – Abruzzo
News

Valentini Cavaliere del Lavoro for his wines, great joy – Abruzzo

by admin
Valentini Cavaliere del Lavoro for his wines, great joy – Abruzzo

I always have doubts about my abilities, but today I uncork my bottle

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, JUNE 01 – “I knew I was on the list of 40 ‘finalists’, but this news fills me with joy”. The new knight of labor Francesco Valentini, one of the true masters of Abruzzo wine thus responds to the news of the appointment by the head of state.

“And to think that I always have doubts about my abilities – the wine entrepreneur based in Loreto Aprutino continues excitedly – but this time I think I’m uncorking one of my 2019 bottles, because if I’m not convinced of the vintages, you know, neither I haven’t made cerasuolo for two years, then I drink even a little…”, (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy