Istat: unemployment rate drops to 7.8% in April

The unemployment rate in April fell to 7.8% with a reduction of 0.1 points compared to March and 0.4 points compared to April 2023. This was noted by Istat, underlining that job seekers fell below the two million and are 1 million 986 thousand, down by 14 thousand units on March and 72 thousand units on April 2023. In the month the employment rate rose to 61% while the inactivity rate dropped to 33.6% (-0.1 points on month, -0.9 on the year).

