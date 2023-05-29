They denounce beating of a young man by security personnel

This weekend an act of violence was recorded inside a Cinco Saltos bowling alley. The episode was recorded by witnesses who were in the establishment. In the filming, he was seen a bowling alley security assaulting a young man while other security employees held him down.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

As detailed, the incidents continued outside the dance establishment, It happened on Avenida San Martín.

The video went viral on social media. The prosecutor’s office on duty took intervention of the fact and investigate the events. A similar event was recorded in Las Grutas this summer.

As can be seen, one of the security employees repeatedly assaulted the young man while other local employees held him down. In addition, the city police intervened and carried out the arrest in the middle of the dance floor.

Different witnesses filmed the event in which the violence with which they act in front of those present is observed.

It was also recorded how a group of people they tried to intervene to separate those involved but without success. The young man in a white shirt was reduced by security personnel and escorted by at least four people to leave the place.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



