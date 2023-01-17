Weekendon the last day of the CES 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, launchedNew 420mm All-In-One integrated water cooling radiatora total of three styles for users to choose:Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420 RGB Integrated Water Cooling Radiator, Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420 Integrated Water Cooling Radiator, TH420 ARGB Sync Integrated Water Cooling Radiator (Black and White). With the advent of a new generation of central processing units (CPUs), Thermaltake’s exhibition theme of this year’s CES “Keep ‘Calm’, Decisive E-sports” is also following the trend, with new products constantly to meet the various needs of gamers.





The Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra RGB all-in-one water-cooled radiator meets the heat dissipation needs of more cores of the new generation CPU. This flagship radiator has two sizes: 280mm and 420mm. It is equipped with a steel shadow TOUGHFAN 14 RGB high-pressure fan. Through the 24 LED lights on the luminous fan frame, it can be individually controlled to display 16.8 million colorful colors. Up to 2,000 RPM. And the 140mm steel shadow TOUGHFAN 14 RGB high air pressure fan can also provide a stable air flow of 107 CFM and a high air pressure of 3.04 mm-H2O, and maintain a low noise of 30.7 dB-A.



If you are not an RGB fan, you can also choose the steel shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420 all-in-one liquid cooling radiator. Its powerful and quiet steel shadow TOUGHFAN 14 high-pressure fan can rotate at 2,000 RPM per minute and provide 119.1 CFM of air flow And the high wind pressure of 3.54 mm-H2O, and maintain the low noise of 33.2 dB-A, has excellent heat dissipation performance, and at the same time maintain the system bass operation.



In addition, the steel shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra RGB and TOUGHLIQUID Ultra all-in-one water-cooling radiators are equipped with a 2.1-inch rotatable LCD screen, which can play various images through the LCD screen, allowing players to share JPG, GIF, mp4 and other files on the screen . In addition, the screen can also display the system status, so that the system operation information can be seen at a glance, upgrading your computer assembly experience.



For gamers who love white PCs, Thermaltake also launched a new all-in-one water-cooling radiator—TH420 ARGB Sync all-in-one water-cooling radiator (black and white). Equipped with three 140mm enhanced speed CT140 ARGB motherboard linkage system cooling fans, the maximum speed is 1,800 RPM per minute. This radiator also supports 5V RGB compatible motherboards, providing excellent cooling performance and visual aesthetics. Its optimized fan blades can balance the air flow and static pressure, making its heat dissipation performance outstanding among radiators of the same price. Each fan is equipped with nine individually controllable LED lights, and all support 5V motherboard software lighting effect control. This affordable all-in-one liquid cooler for next-generation Intel and AMD processors has excellent heat dissipation and low-frequency operation, don’t miss it!.





Brand new 420mm All-In-One ARGB Sync all-in-one water-cooling radiator product official website:

TH420 ARGB Sync All-in-One Water Cooling Radiator─Black

https://www.thermaltake.com/th420-argb-sync-all-in-one-liquid-cooler.html

TH420 ARGB Sync All-in-One Water Cooling Radiator─Snow White Version

https://www.thermaltake.com/th420-argb-sync-all-in-one-liquid-cooler-snow-edition.html

Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 Integrated Water Cooling Radiator

https://www.thermaltake.com/toughliquid-ultra-420-all-in-one-liquid-cooler.html

Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 Integrated Water Cooling Radiator

https://www.thermaltake.com/toughliquid-ultra-280-all-in-one-liquid-cooler.html

Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 420 RGB Integrated Water Cooling Radiator

https://www.thermaltake.com/toughliquid-ultra-420-rgb-all-in-one-liquid-cooler.html

Steel Shadow TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGB Integrated Water Cooling Radiator

https://www.thermaltake.com/toughliquid-ultra-280-rgb-all-in-one-liquid-cooler.html