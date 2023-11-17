it even surpasses the RTX 4090 Mobile!

The latest benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 7900M for laptops have revealed that the Red Team’s high-end integrated graphics even surpasses NVIDIA’s RTX 4080 Mobile. Now, however, a new test explains that the Radeon RX 7900M even beats the RTX 4090 Laptop of the Santa Clara giant in some conditions.

The benchmark is reported by colleagues from BenchLeakswho explain to us that in tests with Vulkan API on GeekBench 6 the Radeon RX 7900M outperforms NVIDIA’s RTX 4090, while in the other benchmarks the integrated graphics of the Red Team still achieve excellent results, even without surpassing the rival company’s GPU. These are truly incredible data, which demonstrate that the RX 7900M will be an iGPU intended only for Ultra high-end gaming laptop.

On the other hand, the Radeon RX 7900M is the first “Premium” iGPU by AMD, the first integrated graphics from the Red Team specifically designed for the high end. The latter uses the Navi 31 GPU (the same one we find under the body of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and cut-down with a total of 72 CUs (against 96 of desktop counterparts) and with a clock frequency of up to 1,825 MHz (against 2,500 MHz of GPUs for desktop computers). Furthermore, the card features quattro Memory Cache Dies (MCD)compared to 6 for the RX 7900 XT and XTX.

In theory, the Radeon RX 7900M comes to one record power of 38.5 TFLOPs, just under the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop from NVIDIA, whose performance reaches 39.7 TFLOPs. The Red Team card, however, also ranks well above the RTX 4080 Laptop, whose performance stops at 33.8 TFLOPs. Beyond the theoretical numbers, a benchmark on Geekbench 6 shows that the Radeon RX 7900M reaches 171,430 Points in Vulkan and 144,611 Points in OpenCL.

In percentuale, la Radeon RX 7900M exceeds the average figure of the RTX 4090 Laptop by 9% in Vulkan, while it lags behind the latter by 25% in OpenCL: this therefore means that AMD’s graphics are optimized for the Vulkan API, while NVIDIA’s uses drivers designed for the OpenCL API. In any case, this is a very respectable result for the Red Team’s GPU.

Furthermore, the figure could improve further on other gaming laptops. The one tested – an Alienware laptop – was in fact equipped with a version of the Slightly lower clocked Radeon RX 7900M compared to the maximum frequencies reported by AMD, highlighting that the sub-brand Dell may have decided to reduce the GPU frequency due to problems related to its consumption or its temperatures.

Share this: Facebook

X

