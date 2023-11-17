Double by Luis Díaz for Colombia’s victory over Brazil

The Colombian National Team achieved the first victory in its history in a qualifying round against Brazil, whom it defeated 2 to 1 at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla for the fifth date of the 2026 World Cup qualification contest.

The visiting team took the lead with an early goal from Gabriel Martinelli, 4 minutes into the first half, but the “Cafetero” team attacked insistently and was able to come back with a double from the attacker – and figure of the match – Luis Díaz, the 30 and 34 minutes of the complement.

At the start, the team led by the Copa Libertadores de América champion coach with Fluminense, Fernando Diniz, was a gale, led by midfielders Raphinha and Bruno Guimarães, along with the projections of full-back Emerson on the right.

Thus came the first dangerous play, after a cross from the Tottenham player from England, which was connected with a header by striker Vinicius Júnior and just went wide.

In the next attempt, Brazil did not forgive and the Real Madrid attacker created a spectacular double wall with the forward Gabriel Martinelli, who defined before the failed bailing of the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

It was four minutes into a disconcerting start for the local team, who tried to recover the ball and press higher, against a Brazil that was giving up ground and dominance.

Little by little, Colombia articulated several dangerous plays at the feet of attacker Luis Díaz, very connected to the match.

The trend in favor of Néstor Lorenzo’s team deepened with the departure of Vinicius, Brazil’s figure in the first half, who was injured after 26 minutes and was replaced by English Brighton forward João Pedro.

The Colombian pressure complicated Brazil, which retreated and tried to play, colliding with the recoveries of midfielders Jorge Carrascal and James Rodríguez.

That way came a cross shot from Luis Díaz, moving on the left wing, which goalkeeper Alisson Becker managed to deflect, and then the same Liverpool footballer from England played for the former River Plate, who finished making the Rio goalkeeper shine again.

Colombia did well to equalize for a good part of the initial stage, but found themselves with the Liverpool goalkeeper and their own lack of aim.

For the complement, Lorenzo decided to take out midfielder Mateus Uribe and full-back Machado, when forward Luis Sinisterra and midfielder Yaser Asprilla entered.

Midway through the complement, another Brazilian counter could have meant the second goal, after a good play by Rodrygo on the right, which touched Raphinha and he finished off the post.

Then, two new shots from Luis Díaz, tireless throughout the match, came close to equalizing, first with a shot next to the post, and then from a shot that Alisson contained.

But the Liverpool attacker’s insistence paid off in the 30th minute, when he connected with his head a precise cross from the left launched by full-back Cristian Borja, and sealed the equality he sought so much with his feet.

Faced with parity, the local team was encouraged and had the second just two minutes later, after a shot by the entered forward Jhon Córdoba that was well covered by the Brazil goalkeeper.

However, the laurels were reserved for Díaz, who recently suffered the kidnapping of his father by the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN).

At 34 minutes, another cross, this time from James Rodríguez from the right, reached the head of the 26-year-old attacker, who marked the emotional “coffee” comeback in Barranquilla.

Diniz sent 17-year-old striker Endrick to the field, although the Palmeiras player could do little against the emotional rebirth of the local team, which contained the Brazilian attack well and took a historic victory that places it in third place in the table , with 9 units.

On Tuesday, Colombia will visit Paraguay, while Brazil, with two consecutive defeats and many casualties, to which Vinicius’ injury is added, finished in fifth place (7) and will host the world champion Argentina, starting at 9:30 p.m.

= Synthesis =

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; John Lucumí, Dávinson Sánchez, Deiver Machado and Daniel Muñóz; Mateus Uribe, Kevin Castaño, Jorge Carrascal and James Rodríguez; Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Díaz. DT: Néstor Lorenzo.

Brazil: Alisson; Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Renan Lodi; Andrew and Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Rodry and Vinicius Jr; Gabriel Martinelli. DT: Fernando Diniz.

Goals in the first half: 4m. Gabriel Martinelli (B).

Goals in the second half: 30m. Luis Díaz (C); 34m. Luis Díaz (C).

Changes in the first half: 26m. João Pedro for Vinicius Jr. (B).

Changes in the second half: before kick-off, Luis Sinisterra for Mateus Uribe and Yaser Asprilla for Deiver Machado (C); 22m. Jhon Cordoba by Raphael Santos Borré (C); 24m. Paulinho by Rodrygo (B); 29m. Richard Rivers by Jorge Carrascal (C); 35m. Pepe by Renan Lodi, Endrick by Raphinha and Douglas Luiz by Gabriel (B) and 37m. Jefferson Lerma by Kevin Chestnut (C).

Admonished: Sanchez (C); Lodi and Pepe (B).

Referee: Andrés Matonte (Uruguay).

VAR: Leodan Gonzalez (Uruguay).

Court: Metropolitano de Barranquilla.

Source: Télam agency news portal

