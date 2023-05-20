Home » Cordobesa League: Peñarol beat Juniors at home and still dreams
Cordobesa League: Peñarol beat Juniors at home and still dreams

Cordobesa League: Peñarol beat Juniors at home and still dreams

Argentine Penarol achieved this Saturday a resounding victory as a visitor against General Paz Juniors by 1 to 0 within the framework of date 12 of the Opening Tournament of the Primera A de Cordovan Football League.

The “Peña” thus managed to deduct points from the leader of Zone B and get to five points: the Poet has 30 and Peñarol 25.

The winning goal was scored by experienced striker Matías Leichner.

In Zone A, meanwhile, the leader Las Palmas achieved a vital victory against Camioneros, one of his pursuers, 2-1 with goals from Pablo Palavecino and Sebastián Carballo.

Results in First A: All Boys 1-Cibi 1, Truckers 1-Las Palmas 2, Amsurrbac 3-Racing 2, Universitario 1-Belgrano 3, Avellaneda 0-Villa Azalais 1; Libertad 2-Almirante Brown 1, Instituto 0-Atalaya 0, Barrio Parque 0-Unión San Vicente 1, Juniors 0-Peñarol 1.

Meanwhile, in Primera B, the leader of Zone A, Villa Siburu, tied 0-0 against Lasallano. In Zone B, Talleres continued his triumphant path (he won all the games played) beating Atlético Carlos Paz 1-0.

Results: Villa Siburu 0-Lasallano 0, Youth B° Commercial 3-The Union 0, Def. Juveniles 2-St. Alberdi 0, Central Cordoba 0-Dep. North 2, Medea 1-El Carmen 0, Las Flores 1-Union Florida 4, Athletic Carlos Paz 0-Workshops 1 and Calera Central 1-Bella Vista

