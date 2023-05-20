Home » Straumann, mortgages and other money tips of the week
Straumann, mortgages and other money tips of the week

A smile that promises profit – as well as other stock market tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why he recommends the dental implant specialist Straumann and what needs to be done to get better mortgage terms.

Illustration: Marco Ratschiller

The price development of ASM International (ASM NA) is getting more and more breathtaking: +709.7% within five years, while a simultaneous investment in the local stock market index would only have allowed you an investment return of +63%. The operating result (EBIT) will increase from 327 million euros in 2020 to over 989 million euros by 2025 according to my valuation machines. With an expected price-earnings ratio of 24.5 points in 2024, you can add more positions. (reload)

