Cosmetic focus in the Beauty Special on newsstands on Tuesday with Il Sole 24 Ore

Sustainability, innovation, but also inflation and geopolitical tensions are the challenges that cosmetics companies are facing in a context revolutionized by the pandemic which has significantly accelerated the change in consumer purchasing habits. Between artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the metaverse, cosmetic brands accelerate investments in hi-tech, all with an eye towards the protection of the environment and society.

These topics – and many others – are discussed in the Beauty Special on newsstands on Tuesday with Il Sole 24 Ore: 24 pages that describe a sector which, according to forecasts by Cosmetica Italia, will record a record trend this year with an increase in revenues of industry by 7.1% to 14 billion euro, driven by exports, which continue to represent over 40% of the sector’s total turnover and which in 2023 should rise by another 10% to 6.4 billion.

In the Beauty Special, interviews with entrepreneurs and managers of leading companies in the sector, analysis and focus on sustainability, the global market and subcontractors, the flagship of Made in Italy – just think that 55% of the make-up worn all over the world comes from ‘Italy – which stand out for their ability to innovate and compete on a global level with a turnover that last year exceeded 1.8 billion euros, up by 8.5% compared to 2021 and the forecast of a further increase of 7.6% for this year.

From manufacturers to products, the Beauty Special also tells us what’s new on display for the hot season, from sunscreens to make-up to perfumes, skincare and body care.

