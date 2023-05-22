The first regional brand expo opens to build regional brands and promote high-quality development_Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Pan Xianzhen) On May 20, the first Regional Brand Expo with the theme of regional brands held for the first time in my country opened in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town. This year’s expo is sponsored by China Development and Reform Newspaper, organized by Kaiping Municipal People’s Government, and co-organized by Guangdong Tertiary Industry Research Association. Xu Qiang, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of China Development and Reform Newspaper, and Lin Jiansheng, Deputy Mayor of Jiangmen City, attended the opening ceremony.

The current expo will be held from May 20th to 26th. 163 companies from all over the country and 15 countries and regions will participate in the exhibition. The total exhibition area is about 2,000 square meters, and the exhibited products involve high-quality agricultural products, industrial products and service products that are closely related to daily life such as ordinary people’s clothing, food, housing and transportation.

A centralized signing activity was held at the opening ceremony. China Development and Reform News signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Kaiping Municipal People’s Government; the Kaiping Tourism Industry Association signed a letter of intent for “Youyou” cooperation with the Hong Kong Tourism Industry Council and the Hong Kong China Tourism Association; Kaiping Chikan Jiubu Tourism Development Co., Ltd. and Wanguo Holdings Group , Fengshun Group Co., Ltd. signed a letter of intent for “Youyou” cooperation.

The first regional brand expo is the first high-level grand event with the theme of regional brands held in my country. Kaiping City’s hosting of this expo will help it to create a national rural revitalization demonstration county and a demonstration county of the “Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Ten Thousand Villages High-Quality Development Project”, and activate the endogenous momentum of high-quality economic and social development.