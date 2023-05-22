Pre-Trip 4: how to use the refund for the next long weekend

A new weekend is approaching and, with it, the opportunity for a few days of extended rest for many who choose disconnect from the routine in different destinations within the country. On the occasion of the national celebration for May 25, which this year coincides with a Thursday, the Government in turn decided to add Friday the 26th to the calendar as a tourist bridge holiday, for which, when joining Saturday and Sunday, it gives rise to to a new extra long weekend to boost national tourism.

The truth is that, within the framework of the official program to encourage local tourism, that is, the plan Pre-Trip in its fourth edition, starting next Wednesday, travelers will be able to use the credit granted by the Ministry of Economy which in some of the proposals can reach a maximum benefit of $70,000 per person.

It is precisely this week when Pre-Trip 4 will begin, which generates high expectations for the sector, which projects a marked movement and flow of tourists that they will be able to take advantage of. It should be remembered that this is a “tourist pre-sale program that refund 50% of the value of the tripto enjoy all the destinations in Argentina between May 24 and June 30”.

Pre-trip 4: everything that is known so far about the tourism promotion program

Taking into account that, according to what was reported on the official website, almost a million people entered their tickets into the system to make use of the refunds offered by the fourth edition of PreViaje 2023, is that a marked movement of travelers to different tourist spots in the country is estimated. The amounts granted in credit by the national government may begin to be used next Wednesday.

“In these four stages, we reached seven million tourists, generating an economic impact over $250 billion”, highlighted the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation, Matías Lammens.

How to use the refund? Since and until when?

To avoid any doubt regarding the way in which the credits may be used in favor, the form was expressly established by the program’s internal regulations. In this sense, users who received the benefit of a refund of up to 50% for their tourism expenses, will be able to use the credited money from the same day they start the trip. It should be noted that this will apply as long as the trip has a start date between May 24 and June 30 of this year.

In other words, the sum given for the benefit of the users of the program will be credited to the account denounced for this purpose, precisely the same day the trip begins. However, the beneficiary will be able to use the credit until October 31 of this year, inclusive.

Previaje 2023: when the program starts and how much will be reimbursed

In this way, in the case of those tourists who have booked tickets to travel to any national destination next Wednesday, they can automatically exchange the credit on that same day for other goods and services related to tourism. Otherwise, if a traveler made reservations to travel on Thursday, then he must wait until that day to be able to access the benefit and redeem the credit.

It is important to note that to have access to the refund, the beneficiaries must have in their possession the physical card that was sent to their homes in a timely manner or have the card linked to the BNA+ application to QR code scanning payments.

No additional charges

In turn, it is relevant to point out that it is illegal for businesses to apply surcharges to card payments. Regardless of the type of surcharge or the reason they may claim, you should not accept the collection of additional sums by businesses in which credits are exchanged for tourist goods and services using the Pre-Travel Card.

To discourage illegal conduct in this regard, users of the program were informed that infractions or attempts to collect surcharges must be reported to personnel at the Federal Single Window for Consumer Protection. In addition, those who have used the program in previous editions they will be able to reuse the cards they have in their possession.

Trends of the new consumers of Tourism

On what items can the credit be spent?

As was clarified by officials of the same Government, to make use of the Pre-Travel Card it is not necessary for the providers to be registered in the program. Likewise, it should be borne in mind that the credit in favor it should not necessarily be used at the destination chosen for the trip. Therefore, refunds can also be exchanged for goods and services related to tourism in their own places of residence.

Among the categories authorized to exchange credit are various items: accommodation, travel agencies, long-distance air and land transportation, excursions, car rental, gastronomy, entertainment and purchase of regional products, among others.

Benefit with limits: charging date and refunded amount

As in each edition of the program, the benefit of amounts given in reimbursement has limits. In the fourth edition, PreViaje 2023 offers refunds ranging from $5,000 to a maximum refund of $70,000 (travel agencies, accommodation, flights and long-distance buses) for each person over 18 years of age. It should also be remembered that the refund will be made with automatic accreditation in the account denounced by the user, provided that the travel payment vouchers are in your name and have been uploaded to the system on the corresponding date. This is for purchases made from registered providers.

“The weekend of tourism” arrives with thematic and gastronomic proposals

In this sense, the deadline for loading was April 25 inclusive. Likewise, it was established by internal regulations of the program, a minimum amount per voucher of $1,000 and a minimum accumulated total of the cost of the trip of $10,000.

Regarding the percentages of benefit, although the beneficiaries will receive up to 50% reimbursement, for their part, the members of PAMI will have access to returns of up to 70% within the framework of the local tourism incentive program.

The most popular tourist spots

The top 5 destinations most chosen by tourists to rest in Argentina are led by the City of Bariloche (11.9), closely followed by Puerto Iguazú (11.8%), Salta with 10.5% Salta, Mendoza (6.3%) and Ushuaia (6.1%).

