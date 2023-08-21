Court Allows Revival of Lawsuits Against Michael Jackson Estate by Alleged Abuse Victims

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them as children, have been granted the opportunity to revive their lawsuits against the Jackson estate. The Court of Appeals for the Second District of California ruled that a company cannot escape its obligation to protect children from abuse, even if it is owned by the individual responsible for the abuse.

Robson and Safechuck initially came into contact with Jackson professionally before reporting the alleged abuse as minors. In the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” both men detailed similar accounts of how Jackson’s abuse escalated over the years, accompanied by pressure to remain silent.

While Jackson passed away in 2009, the plaintiffs are seeking damages from two entertainment companies previously owned and operated by the late artist. The consolidated cases will now proceed to trial.

The attorney representing Michael Jackson’s estate expressed disappointment with the court’s decision but maintained confidence in Jackson’s innocence. On the other hand, the attorney representing Robson and Safechuck welcomed the court’s ruling, calling the earlier decisions “incorrect” and stating that a proper trial was essential.

