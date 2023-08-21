10 Tips to Save Money on Vacation Flights

Through these tips your pocket will not be so affected when you take a vacation

By: Luis Flores

If you are a regular traveler or just want to have a few vacation but you want to save money, it is important that you know that there are several tricks that you can apply to get cheaper plane tickets. Experts around the world have shared a compilation of 10 tricks to book flights cheap, among these, flexibility and even a key day for the purchase.

1. Compare prices

If you are looking for plane tickets for one or more destinations, do not stay with the first airline you find and compare prices between several. Sometimes, due to the drop in demand, prices also drop and there may be differences of 10, 20, or 30 euros between one and the other.

2. The best day to buy flights cheap

The best day to buy tickets is Tuesday. This is because the airlines update the price databases and during the course of Wednesday, with parity pricing, prices change and must be taken advantage of by the highest bidder.

3. The best time to buy flights cheap

Just like there is a better day, there is also a better hour. Normally, people tend to search flights on the internet during the day, and the vast majority in the afternoon and evening, which is when you have more free time. But what about the early morning? Few people can afford to search flights at dawn, take advantage of the low demand!

4. The best months to buy flights cheap

And the same happens with the months, the period of summer vacation is usually in the months of June, July, and August, and that of the Christmas vacation in December, so prices go up. And on the contrary, prices drop in the months of September and January, so these are the cheapest months to buy flights.

5. Delete browsing cookies

In case you didn’t know, the airline’s website knows what you are looking for and that it is very likely that you will purchase those tickets, so delete your cookies and prevent them from increasing the price.

6. Go incognito

And this recommendation is similar to the previous one, if deleting browsing cookies has not helped you. You can enter the website of the airlines incognito mode, since a large part of the automated prices depend on the region from where you are looking for your flights.

7. Buy directly with the web of the airlines

Sometimes if you are not very sure where you want to travel and with which company, search engines are a great help. However, like travel agencies, they add a small fee for their services.

8. Change airport

There are times when the closest airport to your destination (or your origin) is not the largest in the city. It is cheaper to land in small cities.

9. Look at the scales of the planes

This way it will take you longer to reach your destination but you will save a good amount of money.

10. Flexibility with dates

If you have not closed the date you are going to travel, sometimes the same thing happens with the destination. Look for the cheapest dates, which usually coincide with the days when there are no vacation, holidays, or weekends. Normally traveling during the week is cheaper and flying at dawn too.

Now that you know these recommendations, take them into account and you will see how much money you can save to use it for other things that benefit you.

