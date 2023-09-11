Court Judgement: Beijing Jichuang Gravity Company Wins Lawsuit Against Guo Ying (Yamy) Over Breach of Artist Management Contract

First-Instance Judgment Made Public in Beijing Jichuang Gravity vs. Guo Ying Case

The China Judgment Documents Network has recently made public the first-instance judgment of the case between Beijing Jichuang Gravity Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Guo Ying, known by her stage name Yamy.

According to the disclosed document, Jichuang Gravity Company, the plaintiff, claimed that in April 2016, it had signed a nine-year artist management contract with Guo Ying and had invested a substantial amount of money, manpower, and resources in her career. However, in July 2020, Guo Ying proposed to terminate the contract and refused to fulfill her obligations, thereby constituting a serious breach of contract. Jichuang Gravity Company requested the court to order Guo Ying to compensate them for losses totaling 15.74 million yuan.

In her defense, Guo Ying argued that her termination letter did not amount to a breach of contract. She claimed that Jichuang Gravity Company had committed a major breach of contract during the performance of their agreement. Guo Ying invoked her right to terminate the contract, which was actually lifted on July 10, 2020, as stipulated in Article 7.2 of their agreement.

Furthermore, Guo Ying contended that she had diligently fulfilled her contractual obligations and had not breached the agreement. She also argued that Jichuang Gravity Company’s claims for losses and attorney fees were baseless. Guo Ying insisted that she should be entitled to receive 123,000 RMB in distributed income.

The court examined the evidence presented by both parties and found that disputes arose between Guo Ying and Jichuang Gravity Company regarding her personal positioning, development, and personnel arrangements after the disbandment of the group Rocket Girls. Despite these disputes, the court concluded that Jichuang Gravity Company had provided brokerage and supporting services to Guo Ying throughout the contract period. Consequently, the court rejected Guo Ying’s claims that Jichuang Gravity Company had violated their agreements.

The court also determined that Guo Ying had failed to sufficiently prove that Jichuang Gravity Company had not fulfilled its obligations in guaranteeing her comprehensive development in the performing arts industry and providing appropriate brokerage management services. Therefore, the court did not support Guo Ying’s assertion that the contract was terminated in July 2020.

Ultimately, considering the performance period of the contract, the conduct of both parties, and the degree of fault, the court ruled that Guo Ying should compensate Jichuang Gravity Company with 1 million yuan for their losses.

Guo Ying, also known as Yamy, is a female hip-hop rap singer in Mainland China. She was born on October 7, 1991, in Yingde City, Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province. Guo Ying graduated from the Zhongshan Campus of Guangdong Pharmaceutical University. She gained recognition when she formed the Kuchka Band in June 2017 and released their debut single, “Turn the Speaker to the Maximum.” Guo Ying also participated in the iQiyi Hiphop music talent show “China‘s Got Talent” and released her original singles “Ay” and “Crow.” She gained further attention in July 2020 when she accused her boss, Xu Mingchao, of continuous suppression and public humiliation in a Weibo post.

The court ruling puts an end to the legal battle between Guo Ying and Jichuang Gravity Company. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the future careers of both parties involved.

Image source: China Judgment Documents Network

Sources: China Judgment Documents Network, Public Information

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

