The 12th Shanxi Provincial Games for People with Disabilities concludes with Yuncheng delegation’s impressive medal count

The 12th Shanxi Provincial Games for People with Disabilities concludes

The Yuncheng delegation returned with honor after a successful participation in the 12th Shanxi Province Disabled Persons Games. The delegation won a total of 51 gold medals, 25.5 silver medals, and 19.5 bronze medals, resulting in a remarkable total of 96 medals. This outstanding performance placed them second in the gold medal list, third in the overall medal tally, and third in the team total score.

The Provincial Paralympic Games, which took place from September 6th to 9th in Datong City, is considered the largest, highest-level, and most competitive comprehensive sports event for people with disabilities in the province. The event was hosted by the provincial government and co-organized by the Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation, the Provincial Sports Bureau, and the Datong Municipal Government. A total of 442 disabled athletes from 11 cities participated in competitions across 10 major events and 234 minor events.

The Yuncheng delegation consisted of 47 athletes who competed in eight major events and 74 minor events, including track and field, swimming, table tennis, badminton, weightlifting, darts, blind rope skipping, and deaf basketball. Overcoming their own difficulties, these disabled athletes showcased their strength and skills while displaying tenacious perseverance and the spirit of striving for excellence. They strived to perform at their best and demonstrated the outstanding athletic abilities of disabled athletes from Yuncheng City. Their performance reflected a spirit of self-esteem, self-confidence, self-reliance, and self-improvement.

On September 10, at approximately 13:00, the Yuncheng disabled athletes returned home with honors. Li Ming, Party Secretary of the Municipal Disabled Persons’ Federation, along with other officials, welcomed the athletes at Yuncheng North Station. Li Ming congratulated all the athletes on their outstanding achievements and expressed gratitude for their contribution to the development of sports for people with disabilities in the city. He encouraged the athletes to continue carrying forward the spirit of self-improvement, self-transcendence, and the pursuit of their dreams. Furthermore, he urged them to strive to improve their competitive abilities and realize the value of life through hard work, aiming for even greater success. Li Ming also assured the athletes that Disabled Persons’ Federations at all levels will continue organizing extensive sports activities for disabled individuals. These activities will provide them with platforms and opportunities to showcase their talents, promoting the high-quality development of disabled people’s sports in Yuncheng City and allowing them to participate in the process of Chinese-style modernization.

One of the standout athletes from the Yuncheng delegation was Lu Yuehui from Xinjiang County, who achieved remarkable success in shot put, discus, and javelin events (F43/44/64) at the Provincial Paralympic Games. Expressing his happiness, Lu Yuehui stated that winning the championship was the result of his dedication and hard work. He emphasized the significance of his previous training and efforts, considering them worthwhile. Looking forward, Lu Yuehui’s next goal is to prepare for the 2025 National Paralympic Games. He hopes to achieve even better results and is determined to work harder towards this objective.

The successful participation of the Yuncheng delegation in the 12th Shanxi Province Disabled Persons Games not only brings pride and honor to the athletes themselves but also inspires and motivates others to overcome their own challenges and strive for excellence in sports.

