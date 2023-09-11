Guild Esports Expands Partnership with Sky, Designating Sky as Official TV Partner

Guild Esports Expands Partnership with Sky as Official TV Partner

London-based esports organization, Guild Esports, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Sky, with the latter becoming Guild’s official television partner. This new development builds upon the multi-million pound, three-year deal signed by the two organizations last year, which already saw Guild’s headquarters named after the renowned broadcaster.

As part of this expanded partnership, Guild Esports is set to receive increased sponsorship fees throughout the two-year agreement. In return, Sky’s Glass platform will gain additional exposure on Guild’s social media channels and at its headquarters.

Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports, expressed her enthusiasm about the extended collaboration between the two entities, stating, “This is an exciting day for Guild as we sign Sky Glass as our official TV partner. Since first working with Sky in September 2022, our relationship has flourished, and we have collaborated on a number of successful events and tournaments that have grown both the Guild and Sky brands. With our shared vision and commitment to excellence in esports, we are setting the gold standard for partnerships in the esports space.”

This expanded partnership also presents an opportunity for Guild to invest further in its headquarters. The organization plans to undertake a comprehensive renovation of the first floor, establish a new VIP lounge area, upgrade training rooms, and expand content creation and coaching facilities. These renovation plans are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

With the support of Sky, Guild Esports is poised to solidify its position in the esports industry and continue to provide top-tier experiences for its fans and players alike.