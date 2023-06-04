Cozy decor for winter | OMAN

Photo: Subham Majumder / Pexels

The arrival of the cold brings with it some changes in our routine: we remove the warmest clothes and blankets from the bottom of the drawer and reinvent our home to make it cozy for the milder climate. There are some decorating tricks that can make this task easier, in addition to making our surroundings more pleasant and beautiful.

Officially, winter sets in in Brazil on June 21st and lasts until September 23rd. Despite not being rigorous as in the countries of the northern hemisphere, it can take us by surprise with its cold fronts that are already starting to appear. Thinking about it, it’s time to take three basic decoration items for the time of year out of the drawer: blankets, rugs and pillows.

Blankets on sofas, armchairs and bed

Decorative blankets are a key piece when it comes to comfort. In addition to being beautiful, its material can provide the necessary heat for colder afternoons on the sofa in the living room, for example. One tip is precisely to choose your composition well: blankets made of linen and cotton fabric are easy to combine with the decoration and are super soft; the synthetic leather ones are elegant and the knit and crochet ones are ideal for those who want a more laid-back look and bet on maxi crochet fashion.

It is important to take into account the size of the sofa or armchair on which the blanket will be positioned, and also if you prefer a more relaxed or organized style. Lighter fabrics are ideal for larger sofas, as they make it easier to position the blanket over a longer span. It’s also worth choosing a corner armchair or a chaise to be the corner of comfort! In this article I explain better about the chaise and its usefulness.

warm rugs

Nothing worse than stepping on the cold floor right after waking up, right? Therefore, another golden tip is to invest in rugs. Again, the material this garment is made of matters a lot, as it will determine its softness, texture, and temperature. Wool and cotton rugs are in fashion and are great materials for winter.

But attention: another important point to be observed is the accumulation of dust in the carpets. As the dry climate is conducive to allergic crises, it is worth betting on materials that are easy to maintain and even consider adopting anti-allergic rugs if your crises are more severe.

Pillows that bring life

Making a mix of fluffy and smooth pillows can be a great solution for extra comfort. In addition, with them it is possible to assemble a color palette that warms up the decoration, the so-called “warm colors” composed of orange, yellow, red and their tones.

Colors associated with the sun and fire tend to brighten our environment, and from a psychological point of view, bring us more mood, joy and liveliness. Therefore, sets of pillows, blankets and rugs aimed at this palette are ideal to help with the hard task of tidying up the house in the cold weather. It is worth it!

Finally, warm and indirect light!

Also to reinforce the feeling of warmth and coziness, opt for indirect and warm lighting. This means that instead of cold, white and striking lighting, your home will be more comfortable with yellowish, light lighting that lightens specific points in the environment, without causing strangeness.

This tip is great for composing the space, as it can be combined with bookcases, candles, stools and tables. The end result is charming, and helps a lot to make the days, which become darker at this time of year, more cozy.

