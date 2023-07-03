Creating a Harmonious Family Education Atmosphere: The Practical Parenting Inspiration of BBC Kids’ Cartoon ‘Bruy’

Entertaining and entertaining – BBC Kids children’s cartoon “Bruy” provides a small coup for family education

Family education is a crucial part of early childhood education, and it is of irreplaceable significance to shaping the baby’s healthy values ​​and cultivating a good state, and the world-renowned animation work “Bruy” just can provide parents with a variety of practical parenting ideas help create a harmonious family education atmosphere.

“Bruy” focuses on the daily life of the Australian Cattle Dog Bluey family. The rich and varied parent-child games and interesting interactions in the film help parents obtain interesting and practical family education inspiration and provide ideas for happy parenting. The cartoon is a strong word-of-mouth masterpiece, commissioned by BBC Studios and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to create the Australian Ludo Studio.

It has won the “Emmy Award”, “Australian Academy of Film and Television Arts Award” and “Children’s Screen Award ” and many other internationally renowned awards, and has attracted countless fans in more than 60 countries and regions around the world; in China, the Douban scores of the three seasons of “Bruy” are as high as 9.7 points.

In the cartoon “Bruy”, father Bandit and mother Kiri often take the initiative to open up and exchange their thoughts with their two daughters, and the daughters will respond positively. Parents and children have enhanced their understanding of each other in the communication and made the relationship closer.

For example, when Bluey and his father, Bandit, were playing a “cart game” outdoors, passing friends who were talking to Dad were rudely interrupted by Bluey. At this moment, Bandit took the initiative to half-squat down to communicate with Bluey, expressing the hope that she would be quiet and wait patiently for a reply in this situation. Bluey faced her own problem directly and told her father that she felt that “it is very important to be patient.” Disaster”.

Hearing her daughter’s confession, Bandit realized that Bluey didn’t do it on purpose, and told Bluey that he would teach her how to do it. The unhappiness encountered by the father and daughter was warmed and resolved in positive communication. Active communication is an important skill in family education. Parents’ patient communication can make children feel respected and more willing to express their true inner feelings, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and trust. In “Bruy”, an animation that focuses on the daily life of the family, active parent-child communication runs throughout, providing parents with useful references for parenting.

The cartoon “Bruy” is inspired by the real life of preschool children, and the plot is designed from the perspective of children. A series of fun parent-child games vividly demonstrate the rich imagination of children at this stage, and also give parents a steady stream of inspiration for raising children, so that parents can accompany their children to gain growth and enlightenment in the games.

In the cartoon, audiences of all ages can see Bluey “incarnate” as a mother to take care of his “toy child”, or Bingo “turns” into a mischievous “magic statue” to cast magic on his family, or sisters The two act as waiters to check in Bandit and provide exclusive hotel services. In addition to interesting role-playing games, Bluey will also play “Balloon Balloon” in the yard with his family and “Shadow Land” with friends outdoors, playing “play house” with my sister Bingo on the supermarket cart.

It is worth mentioning that Dad Bandit and Mom Kiri created maximum freedom of play for Bluey and Bingo, especially cherishing the happy time of playing with the children. Even after a tiring day at work, Bendett and Kiri never miss their daughters’ games. In these free and easy games, Bluey and Bingo developed their social skills and emotional cognition rapidly, and they learned how to deal with their friends, how to cooperate and how to resolve conflicts. More importantly, they also overcome their fear of growing up. This is exactly what Bluey was made for – to promote the importance of playful parenting, to let children play freely, and to show parents what children can gain from playing.

As the flagship IP of BBC Kids, a children’s program content brand under BBC Studios, the cartoon “Bruy” brings a fun-filled viewing experience to audiences around the world with a plot close to real parent-child life. In addition to “Bruy”, BBC Kids also includes many excellent works suitable for parents and children to watch, covering friendship, outdoor adventure, marine knowledge and many other fields, providing high-quality materials for family education.

Parents can choose “Hi! Dodge”, “Sarah and the Good Duck”, “Speak English”, “Global Adventure” and other high-quality cartoons, or “Andy’s Wild Adventures”, “Andy’s Dinosaur Adventure” and other reality TV dramas set. For example, in the cartoon “Global Adventure”, in each episode, children can follow the protagonist to travel around the world to learn about local geography, humanities and history, and enhance their understanding of the world while watching the drama entertainingly. In addition, parents can also choose non-fiction documentaries suitable for watching with the whole family for children aged 6-12, such as “Blue Planet”, “Perfect Planet”, “Pulse of the Earth”, “Green Planet”, “Dynasty”, etc. Learn about our mysterious earth by watching documentaries, and learn scientific knowledge beyond textbooks under the records of top-notch shooting techniques and narrative methods.

The above programs can be watched on major video platforms. Parents can also follow the official Weibo platforms and WeChat accounts of “BBC Kids” and “Bluey” to learn more exciting content!

