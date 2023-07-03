Increasing Water Safety: Changzhou Introduces Life-Saving Bamboo Poles for Drowning Rescue

Changzhou Introduces Life-Saving Bamboo Poles to Enhance Water Safety

On June 30, the Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau held a launch ceremony for Changzhou’s new life-saving bamboo poles along the old canal. The event, with the theme “Water Run Longcheng Police Drowning and Rescue by Your Side,” was attended by Chen Hanxin, deputy director of the Changzhou Water Conservancy Bureau, and Jiang Hongmin, head of the Water Police Detachment of the Changzhou Public Security Bureau, who both gave speeches.

Changzhou, a typical water town in the south of the Yangtze River, is home to numerous rivers and lakes with dense water networks. Water serves not only as a source of life but also as a significant venue for entertainment, sports, and leisure activities. However, the city’s urban rivers mostly have vertical retaining walls, making it difficult to rescue people who fall into the water, especially above the normal water level. To address this issue, the Changzhou Water Conservancy Bureau has taken the initiative to install life-saving facilities such as ladders, life-buoy rings, and life-saving ropes in urban rivers with high and steep revetments. These measures have greatly improved emergency response capabilities, ensuring the safety of the public.

This year, in accordance with the provincial and municipal requirements to strengthen the construction of protective facilities for water police and water areas where cases frequently occur, the Changzhou Water Conservancy Bureau and the Municipal Public Security Bureau have collaborated to enhance the prevention of drowning in key water areas. Under the guidance of Comrade Yu Guiping, deputy mayor and director of the Public Security Bureau, the two departments have deployed life-saving bamboo poles along with lifebuoys, ropes, and ladders, expanding the means of water rescue.

The deployment of life-saving bamboo poles is currently underway. Soon, 470 sets of these poles will be added to key waters and hydrophilic shore sections of pilot rivers in areas such as the Old Canal, Beitang River, Zaogang River, and South Canal. This effort aims to further improve safety in rivers and lakes for the well-being of residents.

During the launch ceremony, an initiative called “scientific rescue and care for life-saving facilities” was issued, calling for public engagement. The Zhonglou District, Tianning District River Chief Office, Tianning Street Law Enforcement Bureau, and Zhonglou District Mother River Protection Association participated in the event.

The city hopes that with the introduction of these life-saving bamboo poles and other safety measures, water-related accidents and drowning incidents will be significantly reduced. By emphasizing the importance of water safety and encouraging public participation, Changzhou is taking great strides in protecting its citizens and promoting a safer environment for all.

