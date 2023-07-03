At the Diocesan Museum the photos of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Even more beautiful than in the London exhibition. We are certainly not exaggerating with patriotism in saying it, but it is that once again the photos of the Sony World Photography Awards find a better home and curatorship in Milan than in London. Let’s start with the photos of the Photographer of the Year, the Portuguese Edgar Martins with the series “Our War”. If at Somerset House the scene was dominated by the more conventional shots, here at the Diocesan the authorial discourse opens and the portraits breathe, giving the tribute to his friend and photojournalist Anton Hammerl, killed during the Libyan civil war in 2011, that minor touch of glamor which , just in subtraction, find the search difference. Not to mention Alessandro Cinque. The work of the Italian photographer, who won the new Sustainable Prize, winner of the Sustainability Prize, created in collaboration with the United Nations Foundation and Sony Pictures’ Picture This initiative to reward the stories, people and organizations that, with their actions, pursuing one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, presents its most incisive shot at the center of the Milanese exhibition, and which has as its protagonist a hand that rewinds the cloth on which the droplets of humidity are deposited, allowing the Peruvians to find water that their favela does not offer. The work is masterful, the message is excellent, and the photographs rightly award-winning: that hand and that green cloth alone are worth the thrill of the visit!

The beautiful Italian exhibition, created in collaboration with the Diocesan Museum of Milan, can be visited until 3 September 2023. Before Milan, the winning works of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023, assigned last April during the international ceremony in London, were exhibited at Somerset House in London.

160 works on display

Among the 160 works on display also those of the other Italian photographers who finished in second and third place in various categories of the Professional competition: Noemi Comi and Edoardo Delille and Giulia Piermartiri, 2nd and 3rd place for Creative Photography; Bruno Zanzottera and Fabio Bucciarelli, 2nd and 3rd place second for Landscape; Andrea Fantini and Nicola Zolin, 2nd and 3rd place for Sport.

“With the exhibition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023, the Diocesan Museum of Milan – underlined its director Nadia Righi – continues its program of exhibitions dedicated to photography with monographs by great masters such as Jacques Henri Lartigue, Elliott Erwitt and Robert Doisneau ( on the ground floor his most iconic works are an unmissable appointment, ed) with exhibitions that explore contemporary photographic languages”.

“Current events, the environment, geopolitics, migrations, the world of work, digital innovation, dreams and aspirations of the younger generations: these are the major themes featured in the largest photographic collection in the world, which once again gave birth to the Sony World Photography Awards this year” , summarizes Angelo D’Orta, Marketing Director of Sony in Italy.