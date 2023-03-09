The Minister of Security, Hannibal Fernandezarrived at the Chamber of Deputies a while before 13.30. In it second floor of Annex A was received by the head of the Internal Security Commission, Ramiro Gutiérrez, and the head of the ruling bloc Germán Martínez and began his presentation on the current situation.

I FOLLOWED LIVE MINUTE BY MINUTE

15.12 The UCR demands that Aníbal Fernández convene the Crisis Committee

While Aníbal Fernández was exposing in Congress, the head of the UCR bloc, Mario Negri, presented a project by which it requires the Minister of Security, in his capacity as head of the Internal Security Council, to constitute and convene the Crisis Committee.

“The implementation of the Crisis Committee will allow to concentrate and take greater advantage of the actions of the security forces and will also allow the anguish to grow of society for what is perceived as a loss of control of the street by the State in the face of the drug advance,” explained Negri.

14.48 Angelini: “We are not giving up and we are not going to give up, the drug traffickers did not beat us”

The deputy for Santa Fe Federico Angelini (PRO) charged Fernández for his statement on the fight against drug trafficking. “We did not give up and we are not going to give up. The drug traffickers did not beat us,” the Rosario deputy emphasized.

In addition, Minister Fernández reminded him that he “He held different places in 16 of those 20 years, he beat you.” In addition, he highlighted the management of Cambiemos and pointed out: “He did not always win. A detail was forgotten, there were four years in which a path had begun.”

14.19 The crossings with the opposition begin

While the minister was presenting the numbers of his management, the opposition asked for the floor and demanded that they start with the questions. They wanted to talk about Rosario’s situation. The first to do so was the vice president of the commission, Juan Martín (UCR): “In 2023 we have 63 homicides in Rosario in 68 days, almost one every day. We see a constant growth in the death data. Last year there were 288 intentional homicides,” he said.

13.50 “8.875 million pesos went to Santa Fe”

The Minister of Security recounted that of the “8,875 million that went to Santa Fe, the majority went to the city of Rosario”. In addition, he clarified that this amount arises from a total of 17,000 million pesos, which were redistributed among the provinces.

13.29 “In 2022 the seizure of cocaine increased by 309%”

Fernández began his presentation with an account of the achievements of his administration. Thus, he highlighted that in 2022 there was a 309% increase in cocaine seizures. This was in a total of 1,697 kilos. “It was a very fine task that the Federal Police put into practice. The gang willing to transfer this amount of kilos was specifically arrested in Rosario”stressed the official.

Congress seeks a response against insecurity

The Chamber of Deputies has already been working on this issue. Yesterday the Justice and Criminal Legislation commissions issued an opinion on the project to strengthen justice in Santa Fe. This initiative aims to implement the accusatory system to be able to advance more quickly in drug trafficking cases.

The project designed by the deputy of the Frente de Todos Roberto Mirabellaand supported by the deputies from Santa Fe, seeks to create 27 federal prosecutors, 15 of them in Rosario. These are nine defense offices and six federal courts, as well as six positions of federal criminal judge with review functions, in order to be able to move more quickly with criminal cases, in a context of sharp increase in homicides and drug trafficking.