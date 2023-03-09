“Everyone already has something in the fridge against most ailments,” says Rubin in an interview with FOCUS Online. “Certain foods can do a lot for our health, both internally and externally.” For her book “Healing with Food – My Top 10 Against 100 Diseases” she selected the ten food groups that can do the most. She is convinced: “With these ten foods, you can save yourself most of the medication.” Because “if someone comes from a good physical situation, they can treat everything with home remedies. The body is stimulated to heal itself”. This is not only easier, but also cheaper than medicines from the pharmacy.

Of course there are restrictions such as chemotherapy or surgical interventions for which there is no alternative. It is also an exception if people are already ill and dependent on certain medications such as beta blockers. Eating better with simple foods is good for everyone. In addition, many have a positive effect on the psyche. Franziska Rubin gives an overview of how the ten foods help against common diseases – internally and externally. These are the top 10 foods for Franziska Rubin: 1. Oats “The oats should be pulled out of the closet,” says Franziska Rubin. Because the grain is so versatile that it kills several birds with one stone. Oats have few calories, lower cholesterol and blood sugar and oat bran is considered to prevent colon cancer due to its high fiber content. Oats also soothe an over-regulating immune system as a side effect. Internally: Above all, oats have a very calming effect on the intestines. Grains, especially bran, lower cholesterol levels. This is primarily due to the fiber, the beta-glucans. Just a few spoonfuls in muesli are enough to protect yourself against this metabolic syndrome to arm – the so-called “deadly quartet” of increased fat and blood sugar levels, obesity and high blood pressure. Externally: Oats soothe the skin – scaly or dry areas caused by baths or pads. That is why oat straw is particularly suitable for Neurodermatitis sufferers . Incidentally, oat tea warms the soul at the same time, as it has an anxiolytic and relaxing effect.

2. Honig “In honey, the disinfecting methylglyoxal (MGO) is particularly healing for our body,” explains doctor Rubin and advises: “You should always buy honey directly from the beekeeper or make sure that it bears the stamp of the German Beekeepers’ Association, otherwise it is usually heated the active ingredients have been lost.” See also The success of the Green Pass, digital things done right Internally: Scratchy throat? “Simply grating horseradish and mixing it with honey is at least as effective as medicine from the pharmacy when bronchitis begins,” says the expert. Externally: For joint problems caused by gout or arthrosis a honey pad helps. Honey has a detoxifying and anti-inflammatory effect. “Honey will also soon be indispensable in wound care,” Rubin is certain. “Wounds that are difficult to heal can be treated more quickly, especially with Manuka honey.” Good to know: Manuka honey is particularly disinfectant, its MGO content varies between 30 and 1000, normal honey has an MGO content of up to 20.

3. Ginger “For me, there is no winter without ginger tea,” reveals the TV presenter. It has a warming effect from the inside and is also good for the digestive system. Ginger promotes blood circulation, is blood thinning and lowers cholesterol. This prevents heart attacks and strokes. Internally: “Ginger is good for anyone who wants to do something for the heart and blood vessels,” recommends Franziska Rubin. In addition, if you drink ginger water daily, you will stabilize your blood sugar. Externally: Ginger wraps free your kidneys – and at the same time something with your psyche, because they have an anxiolytic effect.

4. Potato “Potatoes aren’t fattening foods, they’re healthy foods.” Franziska Rubin is enthusiastic about the tuber, which has been demonized for far too long. “It can do a lot more than we think, has few carbohydrates and is very filling.” Potatoes lower blood pressure, are draining and anti-inflammatory. Internally: Everyone his Galle If you want to do something good, you should have one day off with potatoes per week – for example jacket potatoes with low-fat quark (no chips or fried potatoes). This gives the body important proteins and minerals that it can easily absorb. Potato juice also helps against heartburn . Externally: A pad of hot potatoes wrapped in a cloth keeps the heat for a very long time – it relieves constipation, relaxes cystitis or helps arthrosis against the daily stiffness. 5. Kohl Depending on the variety, the plants have different focal points. “Most types of cabbage speed up the passage through the intestines,” explains Rubin, so they stimulate digestion. “Many act as anti-inflammatory and because of the mustard oils they contain cringeworthy .“ See also A cancer vaccine? It's working on animals Internally: Kale in particular can be good for the eyes. “The contained carotenoids are a good prevention against macular degeneration – and if the disease is already present, they can support the treatment,” says the naturopath. Externally: Wraps with cabbage leaves can be used, for example, to treat tennis elbow – or to treat symptoms of inflammation wrist osteoarthritis to mitigate. The doctor advises: Cut away the middle panicles of the cabbage leaf (nicely cold from the fridge), tap it a little and simply put it on your hand in the evening, fix it with cling film and put it in front of the TV so that the juice can penetrate the joints. Also read: 6. Turmeric The spice from Southeast Asia has risen to become a true superstar. “And there are good studies on its mode of action – this includes, above all, the anti-inflammatory effect,” says Franziska Rubin. “Since it works against all inflammation in the body, it prevents Krebs before, which is also caused by inflammatory processes in the body.” Internally: When three factors come together, turmeric works best – pepper, fat and heat. If you incorporate one or two teaspoons a day into your diet, you will get your dose of curcumin (the yellow pigment of the spice and the main active ingredient). Externally: A turmeric honey mask reduces the inflammation caused by acne and improves the complexion. Possible yellowish traces can be washed off with milk. 7. Oils “We should use more oil than we do,” says medical doctor Rubin. Depending on the variety, it has many talents, so everyone should look for their own oil. Cardiovascular -Sick people should eat a teaspoon every day to protect their blood vessels. Internally: Linseed oil, for example, is good for arthritis sufferers because it has a strong anti-inflammatory effect – and it also helps against it phlebitis. Pumpkin seed oil is said to be effective against prostate problems. Externally: Thyme-oil wraps help against emerging bronchi due to the bronchodilator effect Bronchitis. 8. Salt “We all need salt. It doesn’t work without it,” explains Franziska Rubin, who appreciates the strong disinfecting effect in particular. See also An interactive map for the world of equity crowdfunding in Europe Internally: Slightly salted warm water is particularly effective when gargling in the throat and throat area. who of gout is plagued, salt socks (socks soaked in brine) help, for example, for pain in the metatarsophalangeal joint. Externally: “If you rinse your nose with salt water every day, you won’t get sick in winter,” the doctor is convinced. “As soon as you notice that your nose is getting blocked, use brine instead of nasal spray.” 9. Lemon What very few people know: “The vitamin C in lemons has a good effect on the skin,” explains Franziska Rubin. In addition, the sour fruit is highly antioxidant and antibacterial. “A lemon is part of the daily meal.” Internally: A classic is the coffee with lemon against Headache . The juice is added to the (no longer hot) tea to combat coughs. Externally: Due to the acid effect, the lemon is ideal for counteracting cornea – whether on elbows or feet. 10. Onion plants The main representatives of this category are onions and garlic. They lower blood pressure because they dilate blood vessels. This in turn protects the vessels and so on Heart attack and stroke . Internally: “You can boost your immune system with garlic,” says doctor Rubin. “At the same time it is anti-cancer because it is anti-inflammatory.” One to four grams of garlic per day is the preventive dose against arteriosclerosis. Those who suffer from cystitis enjoy onion soup – if only to enjoy the antibacterial effect. Externally: Onions also help with bruising: A pad changes the lymph flow and thus reduces the swelling in the affected areas. Briefly summarized thinks Franziska Rubin : “Anyone who wants to prevent disease or treat it quickly should have all of these foods at home at all times.” More from the expert: Sleep is not wasted time, but our energy filling station. The fact is: If you sleep better, you are not only more awake, but also more relaxed and healthier. Sometimes it’s not so easy to get a good night’s sleep because the stress of the day is still in your bones. Read about it: Every third person has sleep problems – TV doctor Rubin: Invest 7 minutes in the evening and sleep healthier

