Cubs open 9-game road trip with 5-2 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Matt Mervis hit an RBI double in the seventh inning to spark the Chicago Cubs, who rallied to beat Minnesota 5-2 on Friday after being held by Twins starter Sonny Gray.

Yan Gomes gave it a go-ahead single in the seventh, Christopher Morel hit a two-run homer in the ninth and Drew Smyly (4-1) pitched six solid innings to power the Cubs on the first night of a nine-game tour.

Gray, the major league leader in earned runs allowed among pitchers who qualify for that stat at 1.39, gave the Twins another stellar performance with nine strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings. He allowed four hits and one run.

Manager Rocco Baldelli gave the ball to Puerto Rican Jovani Morán to finish the sixth by retiring Ian Happ, who had three hits, and Cody Bellinger. But Griffin Jax (2-5) wobbled in the seventh and lost the lead on four straight hits with one out.

Mervis hit harder, sending a 108.5 mph line drive 408 feet over center fielder Michael Taylor and to the back of the pad, where the fence meets the warning strip, to drive in Patrick Wisdom. Mervis made his major league debut a week ago.

For the Cubs, the Dominican Christopher Morel 5-2 with a run scored and two produced. Brazilian Yan Gomes 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

For Twins, Puerto Ricans Willi Castro 4-1 with a run scored, Christian Vázquez 1-0 with an RBI and Carlos Correa 4-1.

