Home » A total of 68,579 gang members have been captured since the start of the Exception Regime
News

A total of 68,579 gang members have been captured since the start of the Exception Regime

by admin
A total of 68,579 gang members have been captured since the start of the Exception Regime

The security authorities reported that since the entry into force of the Exception Regime, a total of 68,579 gang members have been captured throughout the national territory.

In addition, a total of 2,752 illegal firearms, 3,669 vehicles used to commit crimes and 16,580 cell phones that were in the hands of terrorists have also been seized.

Currently, El Salvador has managed to position itself as the safest country in the Americas, thanks to the security strategies that made it possible to stop the advance of the gangs and capture the terrorists.

See also  Mixed Vaccination Questions and Answers - Fiona Russell

You may also like

Prospera Provides Status Update

The alternate team of Millonarios seeks to score...

Deportivo Cuenca recovers at home and thrashes Mushuc...

Slow Food Market: Unlimited enjoyment in Hermagor

Elizabeth Moreno, coordinator of the Chocó Solidarity Interethnic...

Older adult run over in the center of...

Bomb find: Defusing three duds in the Westfalenpark...

14 years ago Escalona left, the ‘Honda wounded’...

Judicial Council suspended the judge of the National...

On course with children’s bikes | News.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy