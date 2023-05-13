A total of 68,579 gang members have been captured since the start of the Exception Regime

The security authorities reported that since the entry into force of the Exception Regime, a total of 68,579 gang members have been captured throughout the national territory.

In addition, a total of 2,752 illegal firearms, 3,669 vehicles used to commit crimes and 16,580 cell phones that were in the hands of terrorists have also been seized.

Currently, El Salvador has managed to position itself as the safest country in the Americas, thanks to the security strategies that made it possible to stop the advance of the gangs and capture the terrorists.