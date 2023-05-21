Film The Kerala Story Hits Its Goal!, Earns Over 180 Crores in 15 Days

The film The Kerala Story succeeds in its aim!, 15 In days 180 Earning more than crores

After the Supreme Court directive 32,000 The claim of the true story of the girls became fictitious and unauthentic

Until recently, there used to be a period when films used to strengthen secularism, national unity and brotherhood among people of different religions. Every film ended with the victory of good over evil, whether the hero or the villain of the film was a Muslim character. or of any other religion.

In every film there were characters belonging to all religions. Be it Bollywood or regional films, all the stories taught the lesson of unity and brotherhood among all religions. The message of love to the country, religions, and humanity to the viewers of the films along with entertainment. was given

But unfortunately, for the last few years, some films are being made in the name of freedom of expression, which are causing unrest and anxiety in the country. At the same time, claims are being made that this is a film containing true stories and facts. Through such films. Efforts are being made to weaken the centuries-old Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and national unity of this country. Wherever terrorism, oppression and bloodshed are to be presented in films, it has become mandatory to have a Muslim as the main character.!!

For the past few days, the movie “The Kerala Story” TheKeralaStory# ” is in the headlines. There is also a section of this country which is busy rejecting this film as a child of lies.

The Kerala Story is a film produced by director and producer Vipul Amrit Lal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The Kerala Story written and directed by Sudiptu Sen stars Uda Sharma, Yogita Behani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Adnani. This movie in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages May 5, 2023 was released in the country and abroad. This film has so far 178 The film has been released as tax-free in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The screening of the film Kerala Story was banned in West Bengal due to fear of violence, but the Supreme Court recently lifted the ban on the film saying that the Censor Board had approved the film. The court asked the Bengal government. That he should ensure the safety of the moviegoers. The Supreme Court said that petitions have also been filed against the certification of the film by the Censor Board. We would like to see the film before hearing them.

At the same time, the Supreme Court directed the filmmakers of Kerala Story to “ May 20 It must be clarified with the screening of this film that this film does not contain true stories but fiction. And in this film which 32,000 It has been said that there is no valid record of conversion of religion. 32,000 There is no data available to justify the conversion of women to Islam and this will be clarified with the film.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here November 3, 2022 The teaser (trailer) of the film Kerala Story was released on the YouTube channel of Sunshine Films. 32,000 There is a true story of girls from Kerala, who were recruited into the terrorist organization ISIS after converting to Islam. Which is on YouTube 30 By April 14 More than a million people have seen it. (Now this teaser is not available on YouTube, which has been made private).

Later just before the release of this film April 26 Again a trailer/video of the film was uploaded on the same YouTube channel of the filmmaker which till date 42 million People have seen it. However, making the biggest change with this second trailer, it is written that it is the story of three girls from Kerala. That is, the film was hyped by the teaser in the name of the true story of 32 thousand girls and it was narrowed down to the story of three girls just before the release of the film.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said in his address to a rally during the election campaign of Karnataka that the film Kerala Story is a good film and this is happening in Kerala.

After watching the film The Kerala Story in a cinema in Delhi on May 9, Union Minister for Women, Child and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani said that the opposition parties who are against the film are with terrorist organizations. You have to be careful.

The most surprising statement in this matter has come from the Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy when he said on Tuesday May 23 Talking to reporters after watching the movie The Kerala Story in a cinema in Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy said that girls across the country, especially in Kerala, were forcibly converted, taken abroad and made terrorists. He said the story was based on real life stories. Awareness should be created and parents should also be vigilant about their girls.

In this regard, Deccan Herald has written that G. Kishan Reddy 4 February 2020 When he was the Minister of State for Home Affairs, he told the Lok Sabha that the term “love jihad” was not defined under existing laws, and no such case of “love jihad” had been reported by any central agency.

Kerala Chief Minister Panna Rai Vijayan took to social media to discuss the film Kerala Story April 30 In one of his Facebook posts, he criticized and wrote, “This film has promoted the propaganda of the Sangh Parivar by portraying Kerala, the land of secularism, as a center of religious terrorism.”

On the other hand, two groups clashed over the film Kerala Story in Akola, Maharashtra, in the same week, in which one was killed. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Monday claimed that there was a clash between members of two communities in Akola. In which one person lost his life and 9 Others were injured. He said it was probably pre-planned.

According to media reports, the violence broke out in the sensitive ancient city area of ​​Akola due to a social media post on the controversial film The Kerala Story. According to a BBC report, one person was killed and eight others injured in communal clashes in the Maharashtra town. After being 100 More people have been arrested.

The violence first erupted on Saturday when a section of people gathered outside a police station in Akola to protest against a social media post about the film, police said. There was a screenshot of the chat which was shared by one of them on Instagram.

A police official told The Indian Express that some of the messages in the chat “hurt religious sentiments” of the other person, but did not give further details. Members of the two groups threw stones at each other and caused widespread vandalism. The riots turned violent. A few cars and motorcycles were set on fire during the incident. The authorities shut down the internet service and imposed a curfew to bring the situation under control. A woman constable is also among those injured in the clashes.

There social media and other independent media are raising questions that the state of Kerala 32,000 The film’s claim of girls accepting Islam and fleeing the country to join terrorist organizations is contrary to the vigilance and performance of the central government, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and intelligence agencies, as to how such a large number of girls escaped the country and joined terrorists. can reach

Ten days ago famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathi presented the facts of the film Kerala Story in detail on his YouTube channel Dhruv Rathi on YouTube. 10 million There are subscribers 22 minutes This video is still amazing 14 million More than 100,000 people have watched and more than a million likes.

