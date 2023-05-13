The alternate team of Millonarios seeks to score against Boyacá Chicó

Against an opponent that is one step away from securing the home run qualification, Boyacá Chicó, the leader of the rented tournament, Millonarios, will try to add the three points and take one more step towards his goal of being seeded.

The blues have 36 points, two more than Nacional and three above Águilas Doradas, so they cannot give advantages.

For the duel against the checkers, coach Alberto Gamero decided to rest the base formation and use the alternate team, starting with the goal.

Of the regular starters, the only ones called are Larry Vásquez and Daniel Giraldo. The others, starting with goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, did not travel to Tunja.

On the sides of the Boyacá team, the victory would allow them to secure a place in the league, since they would reach 31 units.

The eleventh coached by the Mexican Mario García is a tough opponent. The process began in the second division and he maintains the base, the same idea of ​​the game and never gives up attacking.

They have won seven games, drawn seven and lost a draw, scored 23 goals and conceded 17. Their stadium is a true fortress.

But as Fernando ‘Pecoso’ Castro once said, “it’s easier to plan a game against the starters than against the substitutes” and the reason is simple, you know how the starters play, while the emerging players go out to give their all to show the coach that they deserve their chance.

However, if García has watched the matches played by the ‘mulet’ team, he will know that he practically plays the same game as the starter and that the big difference is that he is dizzying.

Beckam Castro and Luis Paredes could go to the ends, very fast players. It could also be Yuber Quiñones and Fernando Uribe in forward.

It is assumed that if Gamero brought Giraldo and Vásquez, it is to use them, so the other two midfielders could be Steven Vega and Nicolás Arévalo. Behind would be Israel Alva, Alex Moreno, Andrés Murillo and Samuel Asprilla. In the Juan Moreno arch.

If they win, Millonarios reaches 39 points and they won’t have to worry about the results of Nacional and Águilas Doradas.

Another game scheduled for today is that of Unión Magdalena and Deportes Tolima. The ‘Pijaos’, with 22 units, still do the math and have a mathematical chance of qualifying, although they have no margin for error.

For the Samaria, the points are urgent in their fight to avoid relegation. Today they are 18 in the league with 18 points, but last in the classification that defines the clubs that will go to relegation, with an average of 1.00.

For the closing of the day, Junior receives Deportivo Pereira, who, except for a miracle, will be able to defend their title.

The ‘Sharks’ are eighth but they are stalked by Santa Fe, Medellín, La Equidad and Tolima, so they have no margin for error.

The team, which this week was shaken by indiscipline problems, needs to calm the waters and the only way to do it is by adding three.