“Culture China Classics: Ode to Poetry” Premieres to Rave Reviews

“Culture China Classics” Children’s Costume Series Premieres at Brilliance Cinemas

Dalian News Media Group reporter Zhang Mingchun

The original children’s costume series “Culture China Classics” held a grand premiere yesterday morning at Brilliance Cinemas’ Xi’an Road store. More than 100 people, including the creators of the series and the young actors who participated in the filming of each episode, attended the live screening. The series made the audience laugh.

The first five episodes of the original children’s costume series “Cultural China Ode to Classics” planned and launched by Dalian News Media Group Television Center and Media Company have been broadcast on Dalian Video Channel and have won high recognition from school children and audiences.

The theme of this season’s series is “Ode to Poetry”. Through the humanized interpretation of classic poems, Chinese classical traditional poems are presented and recited in the form of costume films and TV dramas. This is the basis for vigorously inheriting and developing the excellent Chinese culture and strengthening cultural confidence. Let the seeds of traditional culture be sown in the hearts of every child and take root in their spiritual world. Those who performed those ancient characters in the play were all primary and secondary school students in our city. Cao Yingming, the chief director of the series, said at the scene that through the filming of this series, he witnessed the growth of the participating young actors and felt the children’s interest in classical poetry cultivated through in-depth participation. At the premiere, young actors who performed outstandingly during the filming were also commended. During the movie viewing session, everyone watched 5 episodes of “Ode to Poems” together. The young actors performed with precision, which was both gratifying and hilarious. Some viewers secretly praised: “Little people have great looks!” Children today are not ordinary.

According to reports, this season’s series tells the growth stories of Luo Binwang, Du Fu, Lu You, Li Qingzhao, and Su Shi, as well as their experience in creating representative poems. The plot design is clever, and the children’s performances are immature but expressive.

Specific arrangements for broadcast time

The series will be broadcast on Dalian Life Channel from December 16th to 23rd, and will be launched simultaneously on Youku.

“Ode to Poetry: King Luo Bin” (Episode 6):

December 16th 14:30

“Ode to Du Fu” (Episode 7):

December 16th 15:40

“Ode to Poems: Lu You” (Episode 8):

December 17th 14:30

“Ode to Poetry·Li Qingzhao” (Episode 9):

December 17th 15:40

“Ode to Su Shi” (Episode 10):

December 23rd 15:40

