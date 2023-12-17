New Year’s Day holiday train tickets go on sale and return tickets can be purchased from the 16th – Xinhuanet

New Year’s Day holiday train tickets go on sale and you can buy return tickets tomorrow

The New Year’s Day holiday in 2024 is quickly approaching and for those looking to travel by train, the time to purchase tickets is now. According to the railway department, the 15-day pre-sale period for train tickets for the first day of the New Year’s Day holiday begins on December 16.

The holiday in 2024 will run from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024, a total of 3 days. Based on the 15-day pre-sale period, train tickets for December 30 can be purchased beginning on December 16, and return train tickets for January 1, 2024 can be purchased on December 18.

In an effort to gauge the pre-sale situation of train tickets, our reporter logged into the official website of Railway 12306. Here are some of their findings: Tickets for the Nanning to Guangzhou train on December 30 are still available, but the tickets for the 5 “G” high-speed trains are already sold out. For the Nanning to Kunming direction, most of the EMU tickets before 12:00 are sold out, with remaining tickets available for other time periods. For the Nanning to Guiyang direction, EMU tickets from 7:00 to 11:00 are mostly sold out, with remaining tickets for the remaining time periods. There are still available tickets for 2 out of the 5 high-speed trains from Nanning to Shenzhen. For the direction of Guangxi, tickets from Nanning to Guilin and Beihai are mostly sold out from 8:00 to 12:00, with tickets available for the remaining time periods. Surplus tickets are available from Nanning to Hechi, Baise, Hezhou, Yulin, and other directions.

Although the holiday is only three days long, there is a significant increase in train ticket reservations compared to the previous year. According to data from the Ctrip platform, train ticket reservations for New Year’s Day in 2024 have increased by 194% compared to the previous year. High-speed trains heading to Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Jinan, Zhengzhou, and Hangzhou are the most popular routes.

The railway department reminds passengers that the online ticket sales time for different railway stations varies and advises passengers to check the specific ticket purchase time according to the station where they plan to purchase tickets. This will allow passengers to make necessary preparations in advance and avoid missing the ticket purchase window.

