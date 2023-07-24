Customized Game Boy-Themed Wuling Hongguang MINI EVs Wow Visitors at GT SHOW Exhibition

Wuling Hongguang MINI EV Series Surpasses 1 Million Sales Milestone

Shanghai, China – In a major milestone for SAIC-Wuling, the total sales volume of the Wuling Hongguang MINI EV series exceeded one million units in July last year. As the official partner for modification, Lingji has introduced two limited edition models based on the popular GAME BOY theme: Urban Chaser and Speed ​​Ranger.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of the GAME BOY limited edition model, the Lingji team has unveiled two special customization solutions – retro surfing and outdoor camping. These modifications aim to reflect the fun and trendy attributes of the theme while enhancing the overall experience for customers who have opted for the urban pursuit and racing ranger limited editions.

GT SHOW, an annual exhibition focused on car modification culture, has become a highly sought-after event for car enthusiasts since its inception in 2017. This year, the Wuling Hongguang X Lingji booth attracted significant attention from visitors. The booth employed a plethora of colorful squares to simulate the style of retro pixel game screens, perfectly aligning with the GAME BOY theme. Visitors found themselves transported into a real Tetris world, evoking a sense of childhood nostalgia and playfulness.

Among the two modified cars showcased at the event, the retro surfing-themed MINI EV stood out with its striking red and white body. Inspired by the top domestic Luchong brand, sixty-six, this unique design incorporated extensive electroplating and featured a paddle board on the roof rack, offering a perfect blend of retro aesthetics and a cool 1960s attitude.

The interior of the retro surfing-themed MINI EV was completely overhauled, enveloped in a significant area of red and white leather, beautifully complementing the body’s colors and theme.

Embracing the surging trend of urban camping, the other customized car on display showcased an outdoor camping theme. This MINI EV boasted a natural transition from forest green to ivory white to khaki, paired with a roof tent and side canopy. Moreover, the tail box was designed to carry two-wheeled motorcycles, facilitating an adventurous and sustainable “4+2” green lifestyle.

By adopting distinctive themes compatible with the visual style of GAME BOY, these two modified cars offer MINI EV owners a wider range of personalized customization options. The show cars presented at GT SHOW seamlessly merged with the booth’s atmosphere, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

With their joint efforts, SAIC-GM-Wuling and Lingji are striving to create a trendy lifestyle through car modification, attracting more young consumers towards domestic new energy vehicles. This initiative also seeks to broaden the boundaries of life and provide individuals with diverse life experiences, ultimately fostering a car culture that truly belongs to China.

