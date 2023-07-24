Fuerth/Landshut | Car stolen with tow truck

A man has apparently stolen his own car in Fürth. Because the man from Landshut wants to sell his car, he takes it to a workshop for a general inspection. He then heard nothing from his car for more than a month. As the police find out, the supposed company doesn’t even exist. A little later, the man’s attention is drawn to an advertisement for sale in Fürth, where the offer is his own car. So he sets off with a tow truck to get his car back. When the supposed new owner of the car noticed this, he called the police. The case was only cleared up when the officials stopped the rightful owner on the freeway.

