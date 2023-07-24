Home » Messi will captain Inter Miami
Sports

Argentina’s world champion Messi signed a two-year deal at Inter this month and made a successful debut for the club on Friday. The 36-year-old gunner decided Miami’s 2:1 win in the Leagues Cup over the Mexican team Cruz Azul with a free kick goal.

Messi entered the match as a substitute player and immediately put on the captain’s armband, which he will continue to wear. “When he went on the pitch, he was the captain, and he will continue to be,” Inter coach Martino told reporters. The former captain of the Florida team was the Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who has been injured for a long time.

On Tuesday, Miami has another Leagues Cup match against Atlanta.

