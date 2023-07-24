Besieged by War: Sudanese Civilians in Khartoum Struggle for Survival after 100 Days of Conflict

The Conflict in Sudan Continues: Civilians Suffering from Lack of Food and Water

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has now lasted for 100 days, leaving civilians in the capital city of Khartoum and other areas in a dire situation. With limited access to food and water, they are living in desperate conditions resembling years of hardship.

In the northern region of Khartoum, Abbas Mohammad Babiker, a resident, revealed that his family can only afford one meal per day, and even that is uncertain for how long it will sustain them. “We only have enough food for two days,” he said. The scarcity of resources has hit the residents hard.

The war has caused a severe water shortage crisis, particularly affecting those still residing in the northern urban areas. The local waterworks were destroyed shortly after the armed conflict erupted on April 15, leaving the residents without a reliable water supply. Additionally, the power supply remains intermittent, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Citizen Essam Abbas expressed, “There’s no more fighting, no more bazaars, and we don’t have any money.” The war has not only stripped the civilians of their basic necessities, but it has also disrupted normal daily life, leaving them in a state of despair.

Tragically, last week, the renowned local violinist Khaled Senhouri passed away in the city of Omdurman, just across the river from Khartoum. His friends attributed his death to hunger, as he could not leave his home due to the war. The limited food available was far from sufficient to satisfy his hunger.

According to Reuters, eyewitnesses reported that the Rapid Support Forces entered the Gezira state south of Khartoum over the weekend. This move came in response to the airstrikes launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces against them. The conflict has continued to escalate, causing fatalities and displacing thousands of local residents.

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, the conflict turned violent on the 20th when both sides began exchanging fire in residential areas. Medical sources stated that at least 20 people lost their lives, with the United Nations reporting that 5,000 locals were forced to flee. There were also reports of looting at key facilities.

Salah Abdullah, a resident of Nyala, shared his harrowing experience, saying, “Bullets were flying towards the house. We were scared, and there was no one to protect us.” The civilians caught in the crossfire are left defenseless and vulnerable.

Adding to the tragedy, the Sudanese military announced that a civilian plane crashed on the eastern Port Sudan airport due to a “technical failure,” resulting in the deaths of nine individuals, including four soldiers. Only one girl survived the incident. Port Sudan, the country’s sole seaport, has been relatively less affected by the conflict compared to other regions.

The Armed Conflict Locations and Events Database Project, which tracks global conflict activity, has revealed that the death toll in Sudan has now surpassed 3,900. This ongoing violence has only exacerbated an already dire situation, as a third of Sudan’s population was already suffering from hunger before the conflict erupted. The UN World Food Program has provided emergency food aid to over 1.4 million people affected by the conflict.

Despite the expressed willingness of both parties to accept international mediation, neighboring countries in East Africa, as well as the United States and Saudi Arabia, have not participated in the mediation attempts. Consequently, efforts to achieve a sustainable ceasefire have been unsuccessful.

Delegations from both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces recently traveled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in an attempt to restart ceasefire negotiations. However, a Sudanese diplomat representing the armed forces camp stated that the negotiations had failed to start in a “serious way” on the 21st. Previous temporary ceasefire agreements have been made but have failed to be fully implemented.

As the conflict surpasses the 100-day mark, the suffering of civilians in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan continues to escalate. Immediate international intervention is needed to alleviate the humanititave crisis and bring stability to the region.

