WARNING: Disney’s New Popcorn Bucket Is Going to Sell Out FAST

Your attention, please! A LIMITED-RELEASE popcorn bucket is coming to Disneyland.

©Disney

All aboard! We’ve seen some incredibly nifty designs recently out of popcorn buckets and even a few limited-release sipper cups, but now Disney’s releasing a design from a Disney staple that we’ve never seen before.

Disney recently took to Instagram to announce their upcoming release of an icon in miniature form. Starting July 26th, 2023, the Disneyland Railroad train will be offered as an interactive popcorn bucket!

©Disney

The train can actually move its wheels and connecting arms as it’s pulled along on the ground…

©DIsney

…hold your popcorn with Mickey as the conductor…

©Disney

…and the whistle comes off the train! It’s even able to recreate the train whistle when you blow into it!

©Disney

Pretty neat, huh? We’re betting this one will be a hit and since Disney’s promising for this to be offered on a limited time we expect that we’ll see it go fast. If you’re looking to pick one up on your next Disneyland visit, you’ll want to look for the select popcorn carts that will be offering the Disney100 train bucket inside the park.

As always, stay tuned to AllEars.net for the latest in Disney news and updates.

A Fan-Favorite Performer is Returning to Disneyland!

Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, trivia, and MORE! Click here to Subscribe!

Will you be picking up one of these trains? Tell us in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

