Cut bridges Neuquén – Cipolletti this Tuesday in repudiation of the repression in Jujuy

In Purmamarca, a town in Jujuy, a situation of violence and repression by the provincial police during the protests against the recently approved constitutional reform. From the Neuquén multisectoral they reported that today they will carry out a cut in the highway bridges «in support of the struggle of Jujuy and against repression«.

The events occurred at the intersection of Routes 9 and 52, where protesters belonging to native communities and organizations social held a traffic court to express his rejection of the partial reform of the provincial Magna Carta. However, the protest was repressed four times by infantry members of the Jujuy police.

The organizations reported that the cut will be made on highway bridges this Tuesday from 11, with concentration in the Vital supermarket.

They indicated that the Third Bridge will be released, so it will be one of the alternative points to be able to transit between both provinces.

The protest is “in support of the struggle of the people of Jujuy to repudiate the repression that workers and communities are suffering that are mobilized throughout the province,” they said.

They declared: “down with the reactionary reform, up with wages. Get out Morales!” The multisectoral group demanded the cessation of all repression and the release of the prisoners who demonstrated, in addition to a national strike of the CGT and the CTA.

Teachers and state strike

This Thursday, in Neuquén, as will happen in Río Negro and in other provinces of the country, there will be a strike that will affect attention in state agencies and there will be no classes. It is in repudiation of the repression that took place in Jujuy. The ATE union was one of those who reported that it will join the measure of national scope.

Also, the ATEN teachers’ union will do so, which announced that it will abide by the measure announced by Ctera. In the same way, the Rio Negro union Unter will do it.





