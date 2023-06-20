Le Journal: “6 months before the elections, Martin Fayulu: The ‘people’s soldier’ ​​withdraws”

Press review of Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The newspapers published Tuesday, June 20 in Kinshasa commenting extensively on the electoral boycott announced by Martin Fayulu, if the electoral register is not revised.

The unsuccessful candidate in the last presidential election, Martin Fayulu, announced that his political party (ECIDE) will not present candidates at all levels if the electoral register is not redone, informs the daily The newspaper.

For this tabloid, it is within the rights of the opponent Fayulu to refuse to participate in the elections and he is not the first to do so. The UDPS, the current ruling party, did it in 2006, but that did not stop the earth from turning ».

Worse, according to the newspaper, the leader of ECIDE wants one thing and its opposite: organize the elections within the constitutional deadline (and) recompose the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) and change the composition of the Constitutional Court and recast the electoral register. However, the recomposition of the CENI office and the redesign of the electoral register, mathematically imply the postponement of the electoral calendar ».

On this subject, The potential report the view of government spokesman Patrick Muyaya that Martin Fayulu wants political dialogue through the back door…” The opposition remains in its scheme. It is that of discrediting, and that at all costs, the electoral process which, moreover, has entered a decisive phase with an electoral center more than determined to win the bet of respecting the constitutional deadline in the organization of elections while as different from those experienced by the country in three previous cycles “, accused Patrick Muyaya.

The Tropical Storm notes however that, despite the withdrawal of Martin Fayulu, the other opponent, Moïse Katumbi, remains in the running.

He quotes Moses Katumbi Chapwe’s spokesman, Olivier Kamitatu Etsu, as saying: hinted that “Together for the Republic & Allies will present lists at all levels” “. For this political group, continues the daily, it is a question of fighting until the end for democratic and inclusive elections. This determination of Moïse Katumbi Chapwe comes shortly after the thunderous declaration of Mafa, or the contraction of Martin Fayulu, made in Kinshasa.

