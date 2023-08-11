DAMNATION’S HAMMER – “Outpost 31” is the name of the new single!

DAMNATION’S HAMMER stream lyric video for new album single “Outpost 31”, feat. Fenriz from DARKTHRONE! Into The Silent Nebula is released

The new album by UK heavy metal doom band DAMNATION’S HAMMER will be released on September 15th, 2023 via Massacre Records. “Into The Silent Nebula” will be released as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and digital formats will be available, pre-orders are possible HERE!

A few weeks ago the band gave us a first taste of the song “Sutter Cane” (feat. MY DYING BRIDE’s Aaron Stainthorpe), now a lyric video for their latest album single, based on John Carpenter’s classic horror film “The Thing”, has been released the year 1982, in which none other than Fenriz from DARKTHRONE does the honors!

Produced once again by Mark Mynett, DAMNATION’S HAMMER build on the foundation of 2019’s previous album, Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres, with eight unforgiving heavy metal songs and the band’s signature doomy groove. “Into The Silent Nebula” also features high profile guests like ROTTING CHRIST’s Sakis, MY DYING BRIDE’s Aaron Stainthorpe and Fenriz (DARKTRHONE).

„Into The Silent Nebula„ Tracklist:

1. Sutter Cane – feat. Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride)

2. Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker

3. Outpost 31 – feat. Fenriz (Darkthrone)

4. Into The Silent Nebula

5. The Silent Nebula – feat. Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ)

6. The Call Of The Void

7. The Hex iv

8. The Moon And The Waters Of Death

Band-Links:

The post DAMNATION’S HAMMER – „Outpost 31“ heißt die neue Single! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

