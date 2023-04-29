DAMPF – Announce new album with single “No Angels Alive”.

Already one year after their acclaimed debut, the supergroup DAMPF announces their second album! The single “No Angels Alive” can be heard now.

In the summer of 2022, the Swedish metallers DAMPF around frontman Martin “E-Type” Eriksson released their debut album “The Arrival”, which came up with all kinds of heavy metal royalty: Tommy Johansson (Sabaton), Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall), Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth) and Frederick Melander (Bathory) were guests on the album. After the band had completed some summer festivals in Finland and Sweden and the final line-up (including members of Hammerfall, Corroded and HEAT) was finally set, they went into the studio to record the follow-up to “The Arrival”. A foretaste of the second album, which will be released this autumn, is available today in the form of the new single including the usual dark and pompous video “No Angels Alive”.

Frontman Martin Eriksson recounts:

“It’s finally time to write the second chapter of Dampf’s story, and the first part is called ‘No Angels Alive’. The new album is the logical continuation of the first album. We just kept writing, producing and developing the sound and melodies of DAMPF and suddenly we were done with our second album. What’s new and exciting is that we’re now a permanent group where everyone can contribute, giving the songs their own signature and expression.”

Martin continues:

“The creative engine in this vehicle feels very well oiled and healthy. The week after we finished the album we already started working on a song for album number three. Our goddess and mentor ‘Eye’, a mysterious lady who appeared in my dreams during the making of album number one, is so pleased with our work that she hasn’t shown up yet, or maybe she was just imagining it . However, without their early leadership, DAMPF would not exist. Or the illusion of it.”

“The new single ‘No Angels Alive’ describes a world full of evil forces and adversities. The phrase ‘No Angels Alive’ means that evil survives in this world for no reason and good dies young.”Martin continues.

DAMPF celebrate the single release tonight together with HAMMERFALL and BATTLE BEAST at a joint concert in the Stockholm Cirkus.

DAMPF Line-Up

Martin Eriksson – Desperate

Jona Tee (Crowne, H.E.A.T) – Keyboard

Love Magnussen (Dynazty) – guitar

Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall, King Diamond) – Bass

David Wallin (Hammerfall) – drums

Sam Söderlindh (Corroded) – Guitar

Olivia Thorn – Desperate

Björn Åkesson – Singing

