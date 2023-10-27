Dance teacher was reported for alleged abuse of a 13-year-old student: the chats that incriminate him

The mother of a 13-year-old girl made a disturbing discovery when she checked her daughter’s cell phone. There she realized that the teenager’s dance teacher had invited her to her house with the intention of sexually abusing her.

The teacher continues to teach dance classes in a studio in General Villegas, province of Buenos Aires, and three other young women have filed harassment complaints against him.

The events were reported at the Women’s Police Station after the victim’s mother found inappropriate messages from the teacher on her daughter’s phone.

One of the messages said: “My love, look how you perform,” referring to her movements during dance classes, accompanied by stickers of hearts and kisses.

The mother, shocked by the messages, confronted her daughter, who revealed that the young teacher, 25 years old, had invited her to his house after classes and had abused her there.

The girl also shared that the teacher had not used protection and had given her a pill, making her believe it was Ibuprofen, although she was not sure what she had ingested. Her mother suspected that she might have been on emergency contraception to prevent a possible pregnancy, so she took her daughter to the pediatrician to rule out this possibility.

The case has been sent to the Prosecutorial Investigation Unit No. 6 of the Judicial Department of Trenque Lauquen, where prosecutor Fabio Alberto Arcomano has charged the man with the initials EC for alleged “sexual abuse.” Guarantees Judge No. 1, Anastasia Márquez, is also involved in the case.

The desperate request of the family and the response of Justice

A restraining order has been issued prohibiting the accused from approaching the victim within 100 meters, this measure lasts for six months. In addition, the intervention of the Childhood and Adolescence mental health team has been requested.

The victim’s family has requested the creation of a Gesell Camera, especially necessary due to the victim’s age. However, they have faced difficulties due to the high workload of the judicial system and have been scheduled for a turn in May next year.

The victim’s aunt has expressed concern about the apparent lack of action by Justice, pointing out that the teacher continues to teach classes and publish photos of his rehearsals in General Villegas. Furthermore, since this case became public, three more young women have filed harassment complaints, alleging that they were seduced by the same individual.

The family and community are shocked by these events and are urging that justice be done and measures be taken to protect the victims and prevent similar events from going unpunished.

