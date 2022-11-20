Original title: Dancer Sun Qiuyue returns to the stage to dance “If Life Is Only Like the First Sight”

A few days ago, the “Dancers in Dance Drama” brand planned and created by the 2022 Zhongguancun Dance Drama Festival’s “Dancers Special” ended at Tianqiao Art Center. The content of this “Dancer Special” exhibition comes from the essence and condensed fragments of several dance dramas. Among them, in the two dance drama fragments of “Life Is Only Like the First Sight” and “Cao Xueqin”, the audience saw the long-lost dancer Sun Qiuyue .

That night, Sun Qiuyue presented the lovers of Nalan Xingde and Cao Xueqin, two historical celebrities respectively. Dancing on the one-meter inclined ladder, the two conquered the audience with their superb stage performance and control.

In 2014, Sun Qiuyue was seconded to the Military Culture College of National Defense University as a dance instructor of the Department of Creative Performance. Sun Qiuyue gradually shifted the focus of her work to the podium. With the birth of the baby, Sun Qiuyue left the stage for a while. Until 2021, Sun Qiuyue will return to the public eye through the dance drama “Zhang Qian”. In November 2022, she will appear at the National Center for the Performing Arts and once again show off her graceful and light dancing posture in the dance drama “Cao Xueqin”.

It is said that the career of a dancer is very short, and they are young, but in Sun Qiuyue’s view, it is never too late to start, “It takes a lot of courage to return to the stage, which means that Tong Zigong has to start again. Again, I have to say that with age, body functions, including ligaments and bones, have changed. Maybe I only needed 5 minutes to move around before, but now I need 30 minutes to move. This is a very simple exercise. For example, you need to pay 2 times, 3 times, or even 10 times the effort before you can return to the state you imagined. But I think people’s potential is unlimited, as long as you want to do it, you can achieve your expectations.” After the dance drama, the directors were very satisfied with Sun Qiuyue.

