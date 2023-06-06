Home » Daniel Pelegrina: “Agriculture is a natural ally for anyone who wants to straighten the destiny of the country”
Daniel Pelegrina: “Agriculture is a natural ally for anyone who wants to straighten the destiny of the country”

Daniel Pelegrina: “Agriculture is a natural ally for anyone who wants to straighten the destiny of the country”

The field is one of the most important productive sectors of the country, therefore Daniel Pelegrina former president of the Argentine Rural Society spoke with this medium and explained what are the problems that the sector is going through and what are the prospects for the future.

Regarding the inconveniences that concern agriculture the most, the interviewee said that they are “the issues of the conjuncture and the main problems that macroeconomics has, the bass economic imbalances have generated the loss of our currencywe can say that we have no currency.” “The countryside is also concerned about the issues of insecurity and the lack of infrastructure.”

To this are added “micro problems such as export rights that do not exist anywhere, only in three countries“, said Pelegrina.

Also, another problem is “the severity of the exchange rate with this stocks that has become unsustainable“, he said. The interviewee explained that agricultural producers are seriously harmed by buying at the financial exchange rate and being forced to sell at the official dollar.

The interviewee is optimistic about future prospects. “Agriculture is a natural ally of whoever wants to straighten the destiny of the country. that’s why we see the failure of this populist model that has governed us for the last decades,” he said. Then he added: “Given the opportunity we have from other spaces that are proposing a friendship with the countryside, As for an ally and engine of Argentina, they make that optimistic look closer”.

See also  Renault and its RE: "Ecology, our priority"

Then the interviewee asserted that it is necessary to remove export duties and that you have to go to a “more progressive tax scheme“, where certain taxes are removed, the various exchange rates, and that eliminate “the obstacles and restrictions that handcuff us to be able to generate production”.

In addition, Daniel Pelegrina explained that if the production of the field is encouraged, this will generate “What is always going to do is that the prices tend to go down“. Currently, “It is not that food is expensive, but that wages and salaries are on the floor“, he concluded.

