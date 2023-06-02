When do Chapelco, Bayo, Caviahue and Batea Mahuida open?

Winter holidays are getting closer. With June the countdown begins for those who want to enjoy a few days in the snow. But before that, many families look at the calendar and find that another long weekend is coming up. Resting, skiing and enjoying the snow can be a great plan, and we’ll tell you when the Chapelco, Bayo, Caviahue and Batea Mahuida ski centers are going to open.

A fundamental point for the opening is that it must snow more so that the slopes are covered with a lot of snow. Everything indicates that they will arrive, since the National Meteorological Service issued a yellow alert for today, June 1, until Saturday, June 3, due to heavy snowfall. and persistent with accumulated snow values ​​between 30 and 50 cm, which can be exceeded occasionally, especially in high mountain areas.

This is how Chapelco Hill is these days.

Since June 17, when the XXL weekend begins, the Cerro Chapelco ski center, located in the vicinity of San Martín de los Andes, will start operating. The summits are already covered in snow, so the various interested parties will be able to experience unique days in the mountains.

From the ski center, located in San Martín de los Andes, they indicated that the opening is scheduled “for the long weekend of June”, that is, June 17 “if weather conditions allow it”, and they added: “We believe that winter 2023 will continue in line with the 2022 season that was very good”.

In Villa La Angostura, the Cerro Bayo boutique ski center It will open in stages from June 11, and it will be accessible for pedestrians. Visitors will be able to take advantage of different recreational options to enjoy the snow and will also have a unique view from the top of the mountain.

Photo: Courtesy Bayo

A few days later, from June 17, the ski area will open, but only for beginners. From the management of Cerro Bayo Ski Boutique, They explained that there is already a good amount of snow and that the first stage of the artificial generation system is finished.so the conditions for novice athletes who arrive at the place are guaranteed.

Cerro Caviahue, for the moment did not announce opening date and from the Batea Mahida Snow Park in Villa Pehuenia, They affirmed that they are working to put everything in conditions for the opening that will be the first days of July.

Regarding rates, the pre-sale stage, almost all the hills began to work on it in November of last year with financing and more competitive prices. Now, with May, the last pre-sales are gone and surely in the next few days, the hills will begin to publish the new rates that will apply for the season.

Next Monday the 5th, the leaders of the main ski resorts will gather in the city of Buenos Aires to launch the official opening of the snow season, which promises to attract both visitors from other Argentine provinces and foreign tourists.

Next holiday to go skiing

From June 17 to 20, the passage to immortality of two great heroes of Argentine history is commemorated: General Martín de Güemes and General Manuel Belgrano. The date coincides with Father’s Day, which is celebrated on Sunday June 18. So the planets are lining up to enjoy the snow in June.

Previaje 4, the program that sought to encourage demand for tourist destinations in low season, included trips from May 24 to June 30, so many of those who took advantage of making reservations in San Martín de los Andes, or in Villa la Angostura, you can take advantage of skiing the long weekend.

