SoleFly and Jordan Brand Unveil Latest Collaboration: Air Jordan 10 ‘Chocolate’

Miami Sneaker Store SoleFly Collaborates with Jordan Brand for Latest Air Jordan 10 “Chocolate” Colorway

Miami, FL – Jordan Brand and SoleFly, a popular sneaker store in Miami, have been working closely together since 2010. Every year during Miami Art Week, the two brands come together to release a special collaboration. This year, sneaker enthusiasts are in for a treat as the latest colorway of the Air Jordan 10, known as “Chocolate,” is set to hit the market.

Carlos J. Prieto, the founder of SoleFly, took to Instagram to give fans a first look at the upcoming “Chocolate” colorway. The design features cream accents on the tongue and lining, while the tongue itself has been changed to showcase the SoleFly logo instead of the traditional Jordan 23 branding. The midsole and sole are presented in a sleek dark brown shade, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of the shoes.

Although the release date for the Jordan Brand x SoleFly Air Jordan 10 “Chocolate” has not been officially announced, sneakerheads are advised to stay tuned for further updates. This highly anticipated collaboration is sure to generate a lot of buzz within the sneaker community.

Both Jordan Brand and SoleFly have a history of creating coveted limited-edition releases, and their partnership has consistently delivered sought-after sneakers that sell out quickly. With the introduction of the “Chocolate” colorway, fans and collectors alike will undoubtedly scramble to get their hands on this latest collaboration.

As the release details remain under wraps, enthusiasts are encouraged to keep a close eye on social media and other news outlets to stay informed about the drop date and where they can purchase the Air Jordan 10 “Chocolate.” With the strong following and reputation of both brands, it is expected that this collaboration will once again be met with overwhelming demand.

Sneakerheads and fans of both Jordan Brand and SoleFly eagerly await the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 10 “Chocolate.” The combination of Jordan Brand’s iconic design and SoleFly’s unique Miami-inspired aesthetic promises to deliver a highly sought-after and stylish sneaker option for enthusiasts around the world.

