Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ University – Bursa News – Regional News

In the Official Gazette, published with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the decisions of rector appointments made to 13 universities, including Bursa Uludağ University, were included. According to the published decision Bursa Uludag University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Ferudun Yilmaz became

According to the decision in the Official Gazette;

– Afyon Kocatepe University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Mehmet Karakas,

– To the Rector of Biruni University, Prof. Dr. Adnan Yuksel,

– Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Husein Dalgar,

– Bursa Uludag University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Ferudun Yilmaz

– Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Ramazan Cüneyt Erenoglu,

– To the Rectorate of Çankaya University, Prof. Dr. Come on Hakan Maras,

– Galatasaray University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Abdurrahman Muhammed Uludag,

– To the Rector of Istanbul Beykent University, Prof. Dr. Volkan Öngel,

– To the Rectorate of Istanbul Commerce University, Prof. Dr. Omer Torlak,

– To the Rectorate of Izmir University of Economics, Prof. Dr. Yusuf Hakan Abacioglu,

– To the Rector of Munzur University, Prof. Dr. Kenan Peker,

– To the Rector of Muş Alparslan University, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Alican,

– Van Yüzüncü Yıl University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Hamdullah Şevli was appointed.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News