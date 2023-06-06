Home » Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ University – Bursa News – Regional News
News

Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ University – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ University – Bursa News – Regional News

In the Official Gazette, published with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the decisions of rector appointments made to 13 universities, including Bursa Uludağ University, were included. According to the published decision Bursa Uludag University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Ferudun Yilmaz became

According to the decision in the Official Gazette;

– Afyon Kocatepe University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Mehmet Karakas,
– To the Rector of Biruni University, Prof. Dr. Adnan Yuksel,
– Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Husein Dalgar,
– Bursa Uludag University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Ferudun Yilmaz

– Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Ramazan Cüneyt Erenoglu,
– To the Rectorate of Çankaya University, Prof. Dr. Come on Hakan Maras,
– Galatasaray University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Abdurrahman Muhammed Uludag,
– To the Rector of Istanbul Beykent University, Prof. Dr. Volkan Öngel,
– To the Rectorate of Istanbul Commerce University, Prof. Dr. Omer Torlak,
– To the Rectorate of Izmir University of Economics, Prof. Dr. Yusuf Hakan Abacioglu,
– To the Rector of Munzur University, Prof. Dr. Kenan Peker,
– To the Rector of Muş Alparslan University, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Alican,
– Van Yüzüncü Yıl University Rectorate Prof. Dr. Hamdullah Şevli was appointed.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  China's provinces announce economic growth expectations Experts are not optimistic | CCP Statistics Bureau | GDP data | Guangdong

You may also like

Türkiye. Erdogan appoints new cabinet. But don’t give...

Nuremberg | Contraband goods galore

Clsem will discuss this Tuesday the Law of...

Benedetti, the political chameleon who triggered a crisis...

The 2023 “Sixth Five-Year Environment Day” Liaoning home...

Liveblog: ++ Nationwide air alert – explosions in...

Governor of Barinas assures that he does not...

a gallon of regular gasoline will cost $10,685...

GDL demands more money and less working time

Action will be taken against those who give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy