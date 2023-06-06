They find the oldest footprint of a ‘Homo sapiens’

Archaeologists have made an exciting discovery in areas near Cape Town, South Africa.

According to researchers from Nelson Mandela University, several footprints have been found that could be the oldest left by humans anywhere in the world.

Using the optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) technique, the researchers were able to determine the age of these footprints. In an article recently published in the journal “Ichnos”, the findings made in the last five years on the southern coast of the South African Cape are detailed.

Among the discoveries are seven hominid footprints, that is, footprints and traces left by ancient ancestors. The highlight is a footprint that is believed to belong to the species ‘Homo sapiens’, and is estimated to be 153,000 years old. However, the study reveals that the footprints could be between 153,000 years old and 71,000 years old.

The team of archaeologists from Nelson Mandela University have worked hard to make these findings and determine the importance of the footprints found. The optically stimulated luminescence technique has been instrumental in establishing the age of these prints, providing valuable information about our ancient ancestors.

This archaeological discovery is not only exciting because of its antiquity, but also sheds light on human history and the evolution of our species. Researchers will continue to study these footprints and conduct additional research in the area to unravel more secrets about the human past in South Africa and around the world.

“Not only can they indicate that humans moved across these surfaces as individuals or as groups, but also provide evidence of some of the activities they carried out,” the researchers point out.