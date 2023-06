Compared to the last championship, how has the final classification changed? Naples applauds with a +11, but it is not first in an absolute sense since Salernitana recorded the same result as the Italian champions compared to last season. A note of merit goes to Lazio (+10) and Bologna di Motta (+8). The Milanese were bad with Inter and Milan who respectively recorded a -12 and -16. Worst of all was Verona with -22