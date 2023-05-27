DANKO JONES – video premiere for brand new single “Good Time”!

The undisputed kings of rock ‘n’ roll, Danko Jones, are back and announce their second single “Good Time” for September 15, 2023 Electric Sounds their brand new 11th studio album!



Are you ready to rock? You wanna have a good time? You wanna get high?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then the undisputed kings of rock ‘n’ roll are back to ensure your maximum satisfaction. On September 15, 2023, Canadian trio DANKO JONES will release their brand new, eleventh studio album, Electric Sounds!

After a first released album preview with “Guess Who’s Back”, the band now presents us with a great music video for their new single “Good Time”, feat. a guest appearance by Inge Johansson (currently with Gatuplan, formerly Against Me! and International Noise Conspiracy)! The clip was produced by Philip Hovensjö / Horseboy ( Yung Lean, Martin Garrix, Victor Leksell ). As the new single proves, you can always rely on DANKO JONES, with this band a good time is guaranteed. You can find the song on all digital platforms.

“Good Time is the song to listen to when you’re not ready to throw in the towel,” says Danko. “The track rocks very, very, very hard, and has a lot of swear words.”

You can now have a good time in the new DANKO JONES video here:

Formed in Toronto in 1996, the trio has seen and rocked pretty much everything over the past quarter century. Fueled by the spirit of DIY punk rock and inspired by the good, great and grotesque of rock ‘n’ roll, they have steadily garnered a huge international following and have become one of the most acclaimed live bands on the scene. Whether you’re a mainstream radio rock fan or a die-hard metalhead, Danko Jones have a rock in every rocker’s heart. On their way to the top of Rock Olympus, the band has released ten studio albums to date, creating an incomparable repertoire of classics. From 2002’s Born A Lion to 2003’s insane power-pop follow-up We Sweat Blood to perfecting their 2010 album Below The Belt, DANKO JONES have always managed to hit rock’s sweet spot.

In the last ten years the band has obviously shifted up a few gears. Since frontman Danko and bassist JC teamed up with drummer Rich Knox, the band’s creative fire has burned brighter than ever. Their most recent releases – Fire Music, Wild Cat, A Rock Supreme and Power Trio – have led to even more intense touring and tireless dedication to rock. In the fall of 2023, the Canadians will prove with Electric Sounds that even a global pandemic couldn’t stop DANKO JONES.

When frontman Danko reviews the past few years, he reveals:

“Not working for two years really felt like touring rock bands were being turned into pasture,” Danko recalls. “But I think that just fueled us more. We were still able to record and release an album during the pandemic (Power Trio, 2021). We went on tour as soon as we were allowed to. Now that Electric Sounds is being released, it doesn’t feel like we’ve missed anything. During the pandemic we moved away from each other. JC lives in Finland and Rich lives in Prince Edward Island. So the songwriting has changed. We used to come up with ideas day by day in our rehearsal room, but now it’s more about sending files back and forth. However, last summer when we were on tour, we managed to spend a few days honing ideas in a rehearsal room in Berlin.”

Electric Sounds was produced by Eric Ratz, and top-class guests such as Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up) and guitarist Daniel Dekay from Canadian thrash legends Exciter also make an appearance on the album. The new DANKO JONES album will be available from September 15th, 2023 via AFM Records, pre-orders are now possible HERE!

“I’d like to think that Electric Sounds is consistent with all of our previous albums,” adds Danko. “Over the years we’ve developed a sound and we’re sticking with it. But if you take a closer look and compare it to other albums, I’d say the new record is a bit faster than our other albums. Originally I wanted all the songs to sound like our song Cadillac – sluggish, mid-tempo, heavy and to the point. That idea got lost pretty quickly when we started the writing process. When it comes to the lyrics, we don’t have that much latitude in our sound as far as the themes go. Our songs are usually about us rocking, wanting to rock, enjoying life while rocking, and sometimes I sing about a woman too.”

Electric Sounds Tracklist:

01. Guess Who’s Back

02. Good Time

03. Electric Sounds

04. Get High?

05. Stiff Competition

06. She’s My Baby

07. Eye for an Eye

08. I Like It

09. Let’s Make Out

10. What Goes Around

11. Shake Your City

DANKO JONES Live:

17.06.2023 BE Dessel / Graspop Metal Meeting

22.06.2023 HU Budapest / Harley Davidson 120th Festival

06/23/2023 CH Bad Ragaz / Quellrock

06/24/2023 DE Norderstedt, Schleswig-Holstein / Match Börner Open Air

07/14/2023 DE Osnabrück / Talge Open Air

21/07/2023 NO Tromsø / Bukta Festival

22.07.2023 FI Laukaa / John Smith Rock Festival

04.08.2023 SE Ulricehamn / U-Port Music Weekend

11.08.2023 DK Horsens / Jailbreak Festival

18.08.2023 CH Plaffeien, Schwarzsee / Lac Noir Festival

14.11.2023 FI Helsinki / Tavastia

16.11.2023 NL Zwolle / Hedon*

17.11.2023 LU Luxembourg / Den Altier*

18.11.2023 BE Leuwen / The Depot*

19.11.2023 NL Amsterdam / Milky Way*

21.11.2023 DK Copenhagen / Pumpehuset*

22.11.2023 NO Oslo / Rockefeller*

24.11.2023 SE Stockholm / Debaser*

25.11.2023 SE Malmö / KB*

27.11.2023 NL Arnhem / Luxor Live*

28.11.2023 DE Cologne / vinegar factory*

29.11.2023 DE Berlin / Festsaal Kreuzberg*

01.12.2023 DE Aschaffenburg / Colosal*

02.12.2023 DE Leipzig / Täubchenthal*

03.12.2023 UK Trecco Bay Holiday Park, Porthcawl / Planet Rockstock

05.12.2023 DE Lindau / Club Vauduville*

06.12.2023 CH Zurich / Dynamo*

07.12.2023 IT Milan / Legend Club*

09.12.2023 FR Paris / Backstage by the Mill*

10.12.2023 NL Bergen Op Zoom / Building*

12.12.2023 UK Bristol / Thekla*

13.12.2023 UK Glasgow / King Tuts*

14.12.2023 UK Nottingham / Rescue Rooms*

15.12.2023 UK Manchester / Rebellion*

16.12.2023 UK London / Garage*

*Support: Radkey

DANKO JONES are:

Danko Jones – vocals/guitar

John Calabrese – Bass

Rich Knox – Drums

Band Links:

