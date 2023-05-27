The announcement of PTI leader Ali Zaidi’s withdrawal from the party and politics

Islamabad (Ummat News) Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Zaidi has announced to quit politics. He said in his statement that Pakistan Army protects our borders, Pakistan Army is our pride and we sleep peacefully because of them.

On this occasion, he also announced his resignation from the presidency of PTI Sindh. He said that what happened on May 9 was wrong, I condemn all these incidents.

Ali Zaidi said that we have served Pakistan and came into politics only for Pakistan, I condemn the events of May 9 and do it again. Because they protect our borders, what happened is wrong, whoever is involved should be brought to justice.

He said that he will work for Pakistan and bring investment from outside, I say goodbye to politics, long live Pakistan Army, long live Pakistan.